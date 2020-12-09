Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Help Remote Employees Avoid Burnout

The novel coronavirus has a significant impact on every aspect of life. Since the pandemic emerged, organizations were forced to embrace remote working. Even the most skeptical managers had to admit the dramatic change brought about by the spread of the lethal virus.

No one knows when people will go back to their normal way of life, but borrowing from statistics will not be anytime soon. Even though the remoting working policy has myriad benefits to employees, it has its challenges, which are frequently ignored and dismissed.

Burnout is a common challenge in the workplace, and telecommuting doesn’t guarantee that you will stay away from this condition. Since people started working remotely, employers have struggled to help employees who have not yet adjusted to the new work environment.

Burnout is the state of continual mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion resulting from unresolved or prolonged stress. Burnout can affect anyone from freelancers, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

Here are ways to prevent burnout when working from home.

Take regular breaks

When working remotely, some people are tempted to sit at their desks all day long. They fail to take regular short breaks like they do in the office. They easily get preoccupied in their work and work continuously for long hours, which is a major cause of mental and physical exhaustion.

Managers should encourage their remote employees to take random coffee and tea breaks. Remote workers should get up from their chairs and enjoy lunch or a snack away from the working area. Additionally, they should stretch their muscles by walking outside the house whenever they feel cramped.

Keep in touch with colleagues

Working from home, miles away from coworkers, can make people feel lonely and isolated. Introverts might tend to cut communication with their colleagues, bosses, or managers.

Employers should urge workers to schedule video calls, chat, or make calls among themselves to stay connected. During the conversations, team members can talk about work, crack some jokes, or get in a casual conversation to release stress and prevent burnout.

Spend time with friends and family

The worst thing a remote worker can do is cutting their connection with the rest of the world. Remote workers should spend quality time with friends and family after work. They can enjoy a movie with friends, play with kids in the evening, or enjoy dinner outside.

    Sahr Ngegba, Business Owner

    Sahr Ngegba, founder of Sierra Leone freight forwarders business, comes from a family of driven entrepreneurs. A resident of both London and Sierra Leone, Sahr Ngegba has dominated the global logistics and freight industry for almost two decades. Having never been one to settle, Sahr Ngegba is constantly challenging himself. Though he is most certainly a leader in the industry, Ngegba is always looking for new and creative solutions that will better serve his clients. Both detail oriented and meticulous, Sahr Ngegba is currently developing new technologies to help ensure that the integrity of all data is maintained.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

