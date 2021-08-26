Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Help Make the Lives of Animals Better Through Volunteering | Ekaterina Fields

Helping animals in need is a beautiful way of giving back. Volunteering with animals can be a rewarding and fun experience, and it isn’t hard to see the difference you are making in their lives.

Contrary to popular belief, there are countless ways to make a difference in the lives of animals. While animal shelters will always need help, there are plenty of other opportunities if that isn’t the right fit for you.

Volunteering/Donating to a Shelter

The most obvious way to help animals in need is by volunteering or donating to your local shelter. Shelters commonly need more helping hands, from willing walkers to people comfortable with cleaning up after the animals in their care. All help is needed.

Unfortunately, not all towns have their own animal shelter. If this is the case for your town, try looking into the local human society, as they will be more significant and likely in dire need of some additional help.

Helping a Preserve

Nature preserves such as national parks and forests are another opportunity frequently overlooked. It may not seem like they need a lot of help – but they do. Preserves have to maintain a healthy and clean environment, and that’s where volunteers come in. Volunteers can help pick up trash, either as a regular event or as part of an annual facelift.

Become a Foster 

Not all pets do well in a shelter environment. In other cases, shelters are too crowded to handle all of the animals they have. This is where fosters come into play. They are an essential part of the rescue process, as they provide a safe space for animals in need of a temporary home. 

Join a TNR Program

TNR stands for Trap, Neuter, Return, and it is an effective way of handling local feral cat populations. However, these programs always need extra hands. Help can come in the form of maintaining/checking traps, transporting cats, and offering education to locals. 

Help a Farm Sanctuary

It’s not just pets that need help and homes, but farm animals as well. There are locations known as Farm Sanctuaries that take in all sorts of livestock, from chickens to sheep and everything in between. If you’ve always dreamed about helping out on a farm, this may be the perfect avenue for you. 

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow," a Russian film. Ekaterina starred in two shows: "Perfect World" and "The Auction House ." She has also had an extensive modeling career, working in Russia, France, and England. 

    Although Ekaterina Fields was an international celebrity, she also kept a job on the side, working as a Russian-English interpreter and assistant to the CEO of Oman Oil Company, John Deuss. In 1997, she moved from Paris to London to pursue her B.A. in Marketing and Finance at City University. She continued her modeling career in London, signing with NEVS modeling agency.

    By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina Fields is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

    Today, Ekaterina focuses on several of her passions: her children, special needs advocacy and charity, and the promotion of an eco-friendly lifestyle. After her daughter was diagnosed with special needs, Ekaterina began the push to support charities that benefit all children with special needs. Ekaterina also makes it a priority to teach her children how to live as eco-friendly as possible. In addition, she has continued to make appearances on Russian television in recent years.

