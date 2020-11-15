Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Help in Georgia & Turn the Senate Blue

What a week this has been! My home state, Georgia, officially went BLUE on the political map—for the first time since 1992—with President-Elect Biden winning Georgia by more than 14,000 votes, a margin that is predicted to grow, not shrink, with a recount. Georgia has quickly become the center of the political universe, as a win […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What a week this has been! My home state, Georgia, officially went BLUE on the political map—for the first time since 1992—with President-Elect Biden winning Georgia by more than 14,000 votes, a margin that is predicted to grow, not shrink, with a recount.

Georgia has quickly become the center of the political universe, as a win for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, campaigning for the two US Senate seats in a runoff election on January 5, will determine the balance of power in the Senate. I’ve received so many emails from friends all over the country asking how they can help. Now more than ever is the time to stay engaged and step up for support. Yes, we have all needed to take a deep breath and take in the victory for democracy that the presidential election represents, but we can’t sit on the sidelines. This election will determine, in large measure, how effective President-elect Biden can be. He needs a Congress working with him to address the many challenges still ahead, including healing the divide that the current president deepened in the past four years and continues to fuel with his refusal to concede and ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Both Jon and Raphael are facing a double-barreled runoff on January 5, 2021. If these seats are won, Democrats will take control of the Senate.

The next few weeks are vitally important for these two Senate races and you can help wherever you live. If you live in Georgia and you aren’t already registered to vote, you have until December 7 to do that. More importantly, if you or someone you know is 17 but will turn 18 before January 5, they should register to vote at PeachVote.comand they will be able to participate in the runoff election. If you live in Georgia and want to vote by mail, you should request your mail-in ballot today: https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/

I asked Stacey Abrams the best way people outside Georgia could support these two campaigns, and she gave me some advice for those wanting to do more. 

GASenate.com is the best first stop for donors — contributions are split 3 ways between Ossoff, Warnock and Fair Fight.”

Here are more ways you can help from Stacey’s Fair Fight Action


DONATE + CONTRIBUTE

Contribute to Fair Fight, and the Ossoff and Warnock Senate campaigns in one contribution. 

Contribute to Fair Fight PAC
Fair Fight PAC is establishing an emergency fund to ensure Georgians have the resources they need in the January 5 Senate runoff elections.

Contribute to the New Georgia Project
The organization leading Georgia voter registration.

Contribute to Jon Ossoff Senate Campaign 
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/tjorunoffabrams 

Contribute to Raphael Warnock Senate Campaign https://secure.actblue.com/donate/wfg_ff_lgw 

VOLUNTEER

Volunteer with Fair Fight Action
https://www.mobilize.us/fairfightaction/

Volunteer Directly with the Ossoff and Warnock Campaigns
Ossoff: https://www.mobilize.us/electjon/
Warnock: https://www.mobilize.us/warnockforgeorgia/

For Organizations

Plug Into Important Work: Please indicate how your organization would like to assist Fair Fight Action with this important work. Sign Up Here. (NOTE: Fair Fight Action cannot work with C3s nor Independent Expenditures.)


For Georgians

Fair Fight Action has an immediate need in Georgia for volunteers to observe conduct canvasses/certifications in Georgia. Everyone, especially lawyers, are encouraged to sign up. Must be in Georgia.

Democratic Party of Georgia Ballot Cure
Volunteer with The Democratic Party of Georgia’s ballot cure and runoff opportunities at Georgia Ballot Cure and Runoff. Must be in Georgia.

Voters decided. Joe Biden will be the next President and Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States of America. 

This election saw record turnout, including record participation in vote by mail. The process worked. We are grateful to our dedicated elections officials for their hard work. They ensured every voice was heard—especially amidst a pandemic and anti-democratic attacks on the integrity of our elections. 

Now, it’s time to finish the job, win the Senate, and ensure President-elect Biden and Vice-President Harris can pursue an agenda that addresses the urgent need for an effective, decisive, unified response to the pandemic; that they can activate the steps necessary to meet the growing climate emergency and timeline for actions; that they can shape policies and get laws passed that respond to increasing economic disparities and initiate accountable measures to end systemic racism; and that they are able to find meaningful ways to heal and unify the United States.

For this time, I am focused on my state and the challenges ahead to get these two important voices and votes into the US Senate: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as Georgia’s two senators. This is about much more than one state and even two campaigns. It’s about a better balance of power for a more effective government. We’re on that journey.


Onwards!

— Pat

    Pat Mitchell

    Pat Mitchell is a lifelong advocate for women and girls. At every step of her career, Mitchell has broken new ground for women, leveraging the power of media as a journalist, an Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated producer to tell women’s stories and increase the representation of women onscreen and off. Transitioning to an executive role, she became the president of CNN Productions, and the first woman president and CEO of PBS and the Paley Center for Media. Today, her commitment to connect and strengthen a global community of women leaders continues as a conference curator, advisor and mentor.

    In partnership with TED, Mitchell launched TEDWomen in 2010 and is its editorial director, curator and host. She is also a speaker and curator for the annual Women Working for the World forum in Bogota, Colombia, the Her Village conference in Beijing, and the Women of the World (WOW) festival in London. In 2017, she launched the Transformational Change Leadership Initiative with the Rockefeller Foundation focused on women leaders in government and civil society.

    In 2014, the Women’s Media Center honored Mitchell with its first-annual Lifetime Achievement Award, now named in her honor to commend other women whose media careers advance the representation of women. Recognized by Hollywood Reporter as one of the most powerful women in media, Fast Company’s “League of Extraordinary Women” and Huffington Post’s list of “Powerful Women Over 50,” Mitchell also received the Sandra Day O'Connor Award for Leadership. She is a contributor to Enlightened Power: How Women Are Transforming the Practice of Leadership, and wrote the introduction to the recently published book and museum exhibition, 130 Women of Impact in 30 Countries. In 2016, she served as a congressional appointment to The American Museum of Women’s History Advisory Council. She is writing a memoir, Becoming a Dangerous Woman: Embracing a Life of Power and Purpose, that will be published in 2019.

    Mitchell is active with many nonprofit organizations, serving as the chair of the boards of the Sundance Institute and the Women’s Media Center. She is a founding member of the VDAY movement and on the boards of the Skoll Foundation and the Acumen Fund. She is also an advisor to Participant Media and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

    Mitchell is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Georgia and holds a master's degree in English literature and several honorary doctorate degrees. She and her husband, Scott Seydel, live in Atlanta and have six children and 13 grandchildren.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    We Have a New President and Vice President!

    by Pat Mitchell
    Community//

    Woman Up, But Not ‘On the Basis of Sex’ Alone

    by Pat Mitchell
    Gpointstudio/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How Times Of Uncertainty Remind Us to Step Up and Lead

    by Alan H.H. Fleischmann

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.