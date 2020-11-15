How to Help in Georgia & Turn the Senate Blue

What a week this has been! My home state, Georgia, officially went BLUE on the political map—for the first time since 1992—with President-Elect Biden winning Georgia by more than 14,000 votes, a margin that is predicted to grow, not shrink, with a recount.

Georgia has quickly become the center of the political universe, as a win for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, campaigning for the two US Senate seats in a runoff election on January 5, will determine the balance of power in the Senate. I’ve received so many emails from friends all over the country asking how they can help. Now more than ever is the time to stay engaged and step up for support. Yes, we have all needed to take a deep breath and take in the victory for democracy that the presidential election represents, but we can’t sit on the sidelines. This election will determine, in large measure, how effective President-elect Biden can be. He needs a Congress working with him to address the many challenges still ahead, including healing the divide that the current president deepened in the past four years and continues to fuel with his refusal to concede and ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Both Jon and Raphael are facing a double-barreled runoff on January 5, 2021. If these seats are won, Democrats will take control of the Senate.

The next few weeks are vitally important for these two Senate races and you can help wherever you live. If you live in Georgia and you aren’t already registered to vote, you have until December 7 to do that. More importantly, if you or someone you know is 17 but will turn 18 before January 5, they should register to vote at PeachVote.comand they will be able to participate in the runoff election. If you live in Georgia and want to vote by mail, you should request your mail-in ballot today: https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/

I asked Stacey Abrams the best way people outside Georgia could support these two campaigns, and she gave me some advice for those wanting to do more.

“GASenate.com is the best first stop for donors — contributions are split 3 ways between Ossoff, Warnock and Fair Fight.”

Here are more ways you can help from Stacey’s Fair Fight Action



DONATE + CONTRIBUTE

Contribute to Fair Fight, and the Ossoff and Warnock Senate campaigns in one contribution.

Contribute to Fair Fight PAC

Fair Fight PAC is establishing an emergency fund to ensure Georgians have the resources they need in the January 5 Senate runoff elections.

Contribute to the New Georgia Project

The organization leading Georgia voter registration.

Contribute to Jon Ossoff Senate Campaign

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/tjorunoffabrams

Contribute to Raphael Warnock Senate Campaign https://secure.actblue.com/donate/wfg_ff_lgw



VOLUNTEER



Volunteer with Fair Fight Action

https://www.mobilize.us/fairfightaction/

Volunteer Directly with the Ossoff and Warnock Campaigns

Ossoff: https://www.mobilize.us/electjon/

Warnock: https://www.mobilize.us/warnockforgeorgia/



For Organizations

Plug Into Important Work: Please indicate how your organization would like to assist Fair Fight Action with this important work. Sign Up Here. (NOTE: Fair Fight Action cannot work with C3s nor Independent Expenditures.)



For Georgians



Fair Fight Action has an immediate need in Georgia for volunteers to observe conduct canvasses/certifications in Georgia. Everyone, especially lawyers, are encouraged to sign up. Must be in Georgia.

Democratic Party of Georgia Ballot Cure

Volunteer with The Democratic Party of Georgia’s ballot cure and runoff opportunities at Georgia Ballot Cure and Runoff. Must be in Georgia.

Voters decided. Joe Biden will be the next President and Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States of America.

This election saw record turnout, including record participation in vote by mail. The process worked. We are grateful to our dedicated elections officials for their hard work. They ensured every voice was heard—especially amidst a pandemic and anti-democratic attacks on the integrity of our elections.

Now, it’s time to finish the job, win the Senate, and ensure President-elect Biden and Vice-President Harris can pursue an agenda that addresses the urgent need for an effective, decisive, unified response to the pandemic; that they can activate the steps necessary to meet the growing climate emergency and timeline for actions; that they can shape policies and get laws passed that respond to increasing economic disparities and initiate accountable measures to end systemic racism; and that they are able to find meaningful ways to heal and unify the United States.

For this time, I am focused on my state and the challenges ahead to get these two important voices and votes into the US Senate: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as Georgia’s two senators. This is about much more than one state and even two campaigns. It’s about a better balance of power for a more effective government. We’re on that journey.



Onwards!

— Pat