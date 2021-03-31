How to Help Disabled People Overcome Life Challenges

The dynamic South Korean automaker, Kia, owes its success to many things, not least its ethos of responsibility and respect for people. Perhaps they call their popular little crossover the Kia Soul because the company displays a lot of soul in how they value people and human capital. In many ways, Kia Motors is demonstrating how modern companies are reinventing themselves and adopting more sustainable and wholesome philosophies in order to stay relevant, and inspire meaningful change in a world now living the ‘new normal’.

Cars For Real People

The manufacturer’s approach can be seen in the lineup of Kia car models they offer for sale to the public. Like some other carmakers, the company has realized that, before it can start to boast about its vehicles’ features, horsepower figures, cargo space, and fuel economy, its heart has to be in the right place. It has to build cars for real people – and the reality is that some people require something different from their cars in order to function normally in society when it comes to their transportation needs. And it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with size; even the smallest-size hatchbacks and crossovers sold in the USA can meet the needs of people with disabilities.

‘Differently Abled’

Many challenges are presented in daily life for people with disabilities, but luckily, driving doesn’t have to add to the frustration. With the right vehicle, some special modifications, and a little bit of know-how, there is no reason that an adult with disabilities cannot safely, and conveniently, commute.

Firstly, protection against discrimination is enshrined in US laws, and as such, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is in place to ensure no-one can be denied a driver’s license solely based on a disability. Similarly, all public buildings need to have parking spaces with appropriate dimensions to make it easy for those with disabilities to access them. Each state also has its own unique set of laws pertaining to disabled drivers, and a special permit or license is required from the DMV for adults with disabilities to be able to drive. There are also laws for vehicular modifications that are different, depending on state.

The following are typically accepted medical conditions that will allow you to obtain a disabled parking permit, although variations between states can be expected:

Limited mobility due to a medical condition

A serious injury

Limited (or no) use of any of your limbs

The use of a prosthesis

Problems with your vision

Inability to walk without assistance, e.g. a cane, walker, or wheelchair

A cardiac condition, such as high blood pressure, stroke, or heart attack