Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Help Disabled People Overcome Life Challenges

The dynamic South Korean automaker, Kia, owes its success to many things, not least its ethos of responsibility and respect for people. Perhaps they call their popular little crossover the Kia Soul because the company displays a lot of soul in how they value people and human capital. In many ways, Kia Motors is demonstrating […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The dynamic South Korean automaker, Kia, owes its success to many things, not least its ethos of responsibility and respect for people. Perhaps they call their popular little crossover the Kia Soul because the company displays a lot of soul in how they value people and human capital. In many ways, Kia Motors is demonstrating how modern companies are reinventing themselves and adopting more sustainable and wholesome philosophies in order to stay relevant, and inspire meaningful change in a world now living the ‘new normal’.

Cars For Real People

The manufacturer’s approach can be seen in the lineup of Kia car models they offer for sale to the public. Like some other carmakers, the company has realized that, before it can start to boast about its vehicles’ features, horsepower figures, cargo space, and fuel economy, its heart has to be in the right place. It has to build cars for real people – and the reality is that some people require something different from their cars in order to function normally in society when it comes to their transportation needs. And it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with size; even the smallest-size hatchbacks and crossovers sold in the USA can meet the needs of people with disabilities.

‘Differently Abled’

Many challenges are presented in daily life for people with disabilities, but luckily, driving doesn’t have to add to the frustration. With the right vehicle, some special modifications, and a little bit of know-how, there is no reason that an adult with disabilities cannot safely, and conveniently, commute.

Firstly, protection against discrimination is enshrined in US laws, and as such, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is in place to ensure no-one can be denied a driver’s license solely based on a disability. Similarly, all public buildings need to have parking spaces with appropriate dimensions to make it easy for those with disabilities to access them. Each state also has its own unique set of laws pertaining to disabled drivers, and a special permit or license is required from the DMV for adults with disabilities to be able to drive. There are also laws for vehicular modifications that are different, depending on state.

The following are typically accepted medical conditions that will allow you to obtain a disabled parking permit, although variations between states can be expected:

  • Limited mobility due to a medical condition
  • A serious injury
  • Limited (or no) use of any of your limbs
  • The use of a prosthesis
  • Problems with your vision
  • Inability to walk without assistance, e.g. a cane, walker, or wheelchair
  • A cardiac condition, such as high blood pressure, stroke, or heart attack
  • Limited mobility due to a medical condition
  • A serious injury
  • Limited (or no) use of any of your limbs
  • The use of a prosthesis
  • Problems with your vision
  • Inability to walk without assistance, e.g. a cane, walker, or wheelchair
  • A cardiac condition, such as high blood pressure, stroke, or heart attack

    Sam Cohen, Lawyer and Writer

    I am Sam. I am a lawyer and freelance writer and a blogger. I have 6 years of experience in this writing fields. I love to write on topics like lifestyle, law, healthy living, daily life and finance solutions.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Kia Roberts of ‘Triangle Investigations’: “Everyone started somewhere”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Szymon Fiedorowicz of Smartkey: “Do not follow the opinion of others ”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Brand Maker Turns Peacemaker

    by Fiona Citkin, Ph.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.