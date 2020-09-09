How to Help Autistic Children by Improving Their Mental Prowess

ABA Therapy focuses on aiding autistic children by helping them improve their mental prowess through activities and carefully devised plans. ABA therapists examine a child’s conduct, formulating strategies to help surpass a specific goal in a given time. The objectives represent mental hurdles, which a child needs to cross through rigorous training and positivity. Research proves that reward and consequence could become a vital catalyst, encouraging a child to progress further; the child proceeds with the hope of receiving an award.

In this regard Autism Parenting Magazine could provide parents with an insight into how the system works. For those who wish to learn more about ABA therapy, this article covers its workings in detail.

The ABC Approach

The Antecedent, Behavior, and Consequence (ABC) Approach often stands as the first step in a well planned ABA therapy. Following the ABC approach, therapists perform tests, examining a child’s behavioral patterns, and sorting out the skills that needed immediate development. Producing a ‘target behavior’ from the child becomes their primary objective. Any event that occurs before a child’s behavioral examination becomes the Antecedent. A Child’s conduct during the investigation falls under the Behavior section, while the aftermath becomes the consequence. Parents can refer to Autism Parenting Magazine if they wish to learn more details.

Discrete Trial Training (DDT) Procedure

This procedure gets employed while attempting to produce the desired behavior pattern in a child during the ABC approach. The therapist tries to teach a new skill to the child or help them develop an evolving skill; however, considering its complexity, discrete trial training needs a professional clinical environment to ensure safe and proper conduct. Therapists organize one-on-one sessions with the child, accomplishing one small task after another, providing comfort. Autism Parenting Magazine contains in-depth studies on this training process.

Incidental Training (IT) Process

Incidental Training utilizes a similar approach to that of the Discrete Trial Training; however, it could be considered a friendlier approach. Spontaneous Training allows the liberty of practice outside a controlled environment, in a personal setting. Schools and other similar educational institutions often utilize this process to help autistic children showcase a gradual improvement in their behavioral patterns and social conduct. Parents can practice IT in their homes without worrying about mentally straining their child or causing side-effects.

Pivotal Response Training Process

Using Autism Parenting Magazine, parents and guardians can follow the Pivotal Response Training within their houses, schools, and playgrounds. This training process helps with the child’s mental development by focusing on their interests, improving on four key areas that require the most attention. Values of self-management, self-initiation, responsiveness, and motivation could help transform a child’s social standing and help them recover gradually.

Autistic children need love and support; positivity could make a massive difference in their mental development and social progress. ABA therapy and the ABC approach help trigger natural responsiveness from a child, uplifting creativity, and induce curiosity and determination in the child. When properly followed, the above process could showcase positive results, quickening the child’s recovery to a great extent!