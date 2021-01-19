How to Help an Employee Facing Burnout

Burnout is something everyone faces at one time or another. This includes leaders and managers, but, in addition to dealing with their own burnout, they must also find effective ways of helping their employees through similar challenges. These tips can be used to help anyone in danger of burnout.

Offer Employee Recognition

When your employees feel valued, they’re less likely to experience professional burnout. You can recognize your employees in a number of different ways, but not all of them have to involve spending money. While some financial rewards, such as buying lunch for your team or offering an extra day of paid time off, are enticing, the employee will come back to the same situation. However, if you include your employees in the decision-making process, or involve them in weekly meetings, they will feel more involved in the organization.

Help Reduce Stress

There are a few ways you can reduce workplace stress, and some methods may actually boost productivity. For example, if some positions can be done remotely, allow those employees the option of working from home a few days a week. You can also relax the dress codes on Fridays or let your employees listen to music. Try leading group exercise or yoga classes for a few minutes each morning to start the day with a stress-reducing activity.

Limit Criticisms

When an employee makes a mistake, it’s better to mention it once and let it go. Referring to the mistake frequently or lecturing the employee about it unnecessarily can lead to disgruntled feelings. Instead, use the mistake as a means of implementing changes that will help everyone avoid similar mistakes in the future. In this way, you can focus more on positive changes and less on placing blame. This will help you maintain a positive work culture that defeats any feelings of burnout that could otherwise affect your employees.

The key to helping an employee deal with burnout is in motivating them, but that requires ongoing communication. If you don’t know what aspects of an employee’s career inspires them, it will be more difficult to help them avoid burnout. For this reason, you should try to make greater strides in improving the pathways of communication. This will help you get to know your employees better, and that will give you the tools to help them.

.

.

Originally published on jasonwilliamkumpf.net