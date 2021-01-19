Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Help an Employee Facing Burnout

Burnout is something everyone faces at one time or another. This includes leaders and managers, but, in addition to dealing with their own burnout, they must also find effective ways of helping their employees through similar challenges. These tips can be used to help anyone in danger of burnout. Offer Employee Recognition When your employees […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Burnout is something everyone faces at one time or another. This includes leaders and managers, but, in addition to dealing with their own burnout, they must also find effective ways of helping their employees through similar challenges. These tips can be used to help anyone in danger of burnout.

Offer Employee Recognition

When your employees feel valued, they’re less likely to experience professional burnout. You can recognize your employees in a number of different ways, but not all of them have to involve spending money. While some financial rewards, such as buying lunch for your team or offering an extra day of paid time off, are enticing, the employee will come back to the same situation. However, if you include your employees in the decision-making process, or involve them in weekly meetings, they will feel more involved in the organization.

Help Reduce Stress

There are a few ways you can reduce workplace stress, and some methods may actually boost productivity. For example, if some positions can be done remotely, allow those employees the option of working from home a few days a week. You can also relax the dress codes on Fridays or let your employees listen to music. Try leading group exercise or yoga classes for a few minutes each morning to start the day with a stress-reducing activity.

Limit Criticisms

When an employee makes a mistake, it’s better to mention it once and let it go. Referring to the mistake frequently or lecturing the employee about it unnecessarily can lead to disgruntled feelings. Instead, use the mistake as a means of implementing changes that will help everyone avoid similar mistakes in the future. In this way, you can focus more on positive changes and less on placing blame. This will help you maintain a positive work culture that defeats any feelings of burnout that could otherwise affect your employees.

The key to helping an employee deal with burnout is in motivating them, but that requires ongoing communication. If you don’t know what aspects of an employee’s career inspires them, it will be more difficult to help them avoid burnout. For this reason, you should try to make greater strides in improving the pathways of communication. This will help you get to know your employees better, and that will give you the tools to help them.

.

.

Originally published on jasonwilliamkumpf.net

Jason William Kumpf, Director Of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments

Jason William Kumpf currently works as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments. Working in international business for over a decade, he has experience in the expat sector, e-commerce, finance, and global real estate. Being exposed to different sectors in the various international and national markets, Jason has been able to amass an impressive network of global experts, such as Fortune 500 companies and exciting, fledgling startups.

Jason William Kumpf is passionate about equipping new generations of international business professionals with the skills they need to thrive and build a better world through effective leadership. He currently serves on the Young Members Board for FIABCI International Real Estate Foundation, a French entity active in 48 countries.

Jason Kumpf is fluent in English, French, and Greek.

 

 

 

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

burnout healing
Community//

How to Guide Employees Through Burnout Healing

by Josh Fechter
Community//

Hommy Almonte Shares How to Help Your Sales Team Avoid Burnout

by Hommy Almonte
Community//

5 Ways That Managers Can Help Decrease Burnout and Stress for Their Employees

by Sarah Deane

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.