How To Heal From a Breakup During the Pandemic

Pandemic breakups? Yes it’s a thing. Breakups and divorce rates have been skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The newly heartbroken are struggling more than ever, as the typical ways to cope with the breakup blues aren’t an option for those sheltering in place.

If you’re going through a breakup during this time, here are some DO’s and DON’T when it comes to healing your heart.

What NOT to do:

Do Not Vilify Your Ex

If you’re still blaming your ex, vilifying your ex, psychoanalyzing your ex – you are still in a relationship with your ex! When you blame, you are shackled to the person who hurt you, giving that person the keys to your emotional freedom. Blaming keeps you dependent on the action of another person – something you ultimately cannot control. This powerlessness keeps you in a state of suffering.

Do Not Feed Your Emotional Monster

Identify your go-to reaction when you feel uncomfortable. Do you self-medicate with alcohol or food? List how you avoid and distract yourself from feeling your emotions and then focus on understanding and accepting the emotion. The only way out is through. It’s important to feel your emotions, but there’s a difference between feeling and feeding your emotions. Feeding your emotions happens when you attach a negative story to your heartbreak. It’s when you make false statements such as “I’ll never find love again” or “This always happens to me!” It’s when you listen to sad love songs on repeat (Coldplay, I’m pointing at you), or watch romantic movies while you cry in fetal position. Your emotional monster gets bigger and bigger with your thoughts, body-language and the media you’re consuming.

Do Not Stalk Their Social Media

Checking your ex’s IG is your brain trying to get a hit of dopamine. When you do this, you’re not allowing the old neural pathways to prune away. Yes you miss your ex. Yes you’re feeling lonely. No, feeling the feels and withdrawal symptoms is not a good enough reason to contact your ex and start the cycle all over again,

What to START DOING:

Channel Your Inner Marie Kondo

Detox from your ex – digitally and physically! Remove them off social media, block their number, remove reminders of them in your home, change around your furniture! In the beginning stages of a breakup, you want to remove the reminders that serve as anchors, triggering you on a trip back to memory lane.

Prepare Yourself for Withdrawal

After a breakup, your body is in a state of shock because it’s no longer getting the dopamine and other feel-good chemicals and it’s completely normal to miss your ex and go through withdrawal feelings. When you find yourself wanting to contact your ex, remember that on average it takes about 20-30 minutes for the intense feelings to subside. Brainstorm a list of ideas that you can turn towards when the craving comes – call a friend, exercise, go for a jog without your phone. Whatever you do, do not contact your ex!

Throw yourself a Breakup Party

The ending of a chapter marks the beginning of a new one. Get on a Zoom video call with your closest friends, or use a video montage service like Tribute.co and have each friend tell you what they love about you the most. In the moments when you’re feeling lonely, rewatch the video so you can be reminded of how awesome and loved you are. Bonus, when you rewatch it, you get those feel good chemicals!

Rewrite Your Story

Once you’ve identified your true feelings and sat with them, you can start to rewrite your story – based on the facts. Are you playing the victim by vilifying your ex? Are you caught in cognitive distortions such as blaming, catastrophizing, or getting stuck in all or nothing thinking? Separating fact from fiction is the first step in reframing your heartbreak into a story that will serve you moving forward. Write your story, and then go through it and circle any cognitive distortions as well as any assumptions, judgements and interpretations. Then rewrite your story with the facts only. Notice how the emotional charge changes.

Write a Letting Go letter

Our ability to move forward requires us to acknowledge the past, find the lessons, accept and forgive. To help with this process, write a letting go letter. Get out your favourite stationary and a pen. Write a letter to your ex and use the following prompts:

This is what happened (describe the facts of the situation)

This is how I feel

This is what I take accountability for

This is what I forgive

This is what I let go

This is what I learned

This is what I’m grateful for

When you’re finished writing the letter, rip it up or set it on fire (safely of course)

Double down on your self-care routines

During a time of such drastic change, you might feel like your outside world is in a state of chaos. While you might not be able to control the emotional rollercoaster, you can control your routine. Creating rituals that you can count on that help you with feeling grounded and present are extremely important. Try gratitude journaling, mindfulness practices, and start a meditation practice if you don’t already have one. You might want to invest in some self-care tech that can help you relax such as an infrared healing mat, a heart rate biofeedback device, or a meditation app.

A breakup is the shake up you need to redirect your life

There’s no such thing as a failure in love. It’s only a failure if you didn’t learn, or you didn’t try. Remember, you’re not broken. Your heart is bruised, and it will heal. Look for the lessons and know that despite how much it hurts, the valleys is where you grow the most. Don’t forget to be gentle with your heart.

Image designed by Amy Chan of Renew Breakup Bootcamp