How to have the courage to think differently?

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
I was given a copy of the book and asked to review it. Dr. Harlem’s book categorizes approaches to problem-solving through the prisms of science, phycology, and sociology.

The author uses an autobiographic storytelling medium, recounting scenes from his medical training and life that caused him to pause and think differently.

From beginning to end the author challenges one to stop short of the obvious, to slow down and look at alternatives through the lenses of the patient. In the end, he speaks of aging, life, and death as windows into one’s ultimate purpose.

My favorite story was one of the deaths of his father and the gardenia that chose a parallel end as its purpose too had come to an end. Interesting concepts… no matter how you think.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

