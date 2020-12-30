How to have the courage to think differently?

I was given a copy of the book and asked to review it. Dr. Harlem’s book categorizes approaches to problem-solving through the prisms of science, phycology, and sociology.

The author uses an autobiographic storytelling medium, recounting scenes from his medical training and life that caused him to pause and think differently.

From beginning to end the author challenges one to stop short of the obvious, to slow down and look at alternatives through the lenses of the patient. In the end, he speaks of aging, life, and death as windows into one’s ultimate purpose.

My favorite story was one of the deaths of his father and the gardenia that chose a parallel end as its purpose too had come to an end. Interesting concepts… no matter how you think.