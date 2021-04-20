Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Have More Time, More Money & Feel Less Stress

Do you ever wonder what the heck “finding balance” looks like because you feel like you’re falling short every. single. day. Somewhere along the line, you’ve been told you can have it all. And that sounded exciting, so you’ve tried – really tried – to achieve it all. We are a society that feels the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Image of happy woman with outstretched arms standing in field
Image of happy woman with outstretched arms standing in field

Do you ever wonder what the heck “finding balance” looks like because you feel like you’re falling short every. single. day. Somewhere along the line, you’ve been told you can have it all. And that sounded exciting, so you’ve tried – really tried – to achieve it all.

We are a society that feels the more we do, the more we achieve, the better our lives will be.

Being in a constant state of business can throw our lives out of balance and quickly take a toll physically, mentally and emotionally. 

We put so much pressure on ourselves when in reality it’s okay to let go and be honest that we need more help and more time. 

In this episode of Beauty Love & Transformation, Bestselling Authors & Transformation Coaches, Michelle Phillips and Kate Northrup share tips to make a life… not just a living.

Michelle and Kate provide tips to:

  • Have more by doing less.
  • Work smarter not harder.
  • Create the space in your day-to-day to spend time to do the things you love.
  • Divorce your self-worth from productivity.
  • Reclaim your time.
  • Let go of the people pleasing and saying “yes” or “maybe” when you really mean “NO.”
  • Create more space for what really matters in your life.
  • Get into a flow state so that your business fuels you instead of drains you.

Michelle Phillips, Transformation Coach, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Beauty Expert

Michelle Phillips, Beauty, Love & Transformation Coach, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Bestselling Author, guides and empowers women to redefine beauty so they can create and live their lives on their own terms and by their own standards of success and fulfillment. Her inspiring and dynamic teachings combined with her powerful tools for self-transformation lead women to radical inner and outer transformation that not only makes them Look amazing but motivates them to BE amazing!

With an impressive 20+ year career in the beauty industry as a beauty expert and one of the most influential makeup artists in the entertainment industry, Michelle came face to face with extraordinarily beautiful women who seemed to "have it all" but often said they never felt "good enough" despite the fame and fortune they experienced. Michelle began unknowingly coaching these women to embody their true beauty. She became disillusioned with the world of “beauty,” and saw this same struggle in the hearts of women everywhere.  Women’s quests for perfection were leading to feelings of inadequacy they were trying to cover up with external ﬁxes like new haircuts, makeovers and fashions, and when that didn’t ﬁll the void, many turned to plastic surgery, dangerous diets, anti-depressants and sleeping pills.

"No matter how amazing a woman looks on the outside, if she doesn't feel good about herself on the inside, she'll never see her true beauty."

Facing her own life crisis that began with leaving an abusive marriage to losing her job and applying for food stamps to put food on the table for her and her three children, Michelle realized that she, too, was just like those women in her makeup chair - she never felt "good enough" and was growing tired of the expectation to always "look" and "be" perfect. Michelle vowed to find the way and take the steps that would lead her to the life and love she desired and knew was possible. This commitment set Michelle on a path that ultimately led to her unfolding a powerful process that she would later share with women all over the world.

Today, Michelle shares her powerful process on the stage, in her courses and membership site, on TV and radio, and through her bestselling book, The Beauty Blueprint: 8 Steps to Building the Life and Look of Your Dreams (Hay House) She has worked with some of the most powerful and talented celebrities in the world of entertainment, sports, and politics such as Katie Couric, Paula Zahn, Colbie Caillat, Derek Jeter, Condoleezza Rice, Sigourney Weaver, and Clint Eastwood. Michelle has also been featured on HGTV, NBC, CBS, HSN, TLC, QVC, Daytime, SiriusXM, and Hay House Radio. Michelle shares her empowering message on speaking tours including "The Power of Women" with Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, The View's Joy Behar, and actress/entrepreneur Suzanne Somers as well as The Hay House "I Can Do It Tour" with inspirational icons Wayne Dyer Louise Hay.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Michelle Smith: Why Diets and Budgets Fail

by Michelle Smith.
Community//

Why This Entrepreneur Left Wall Street to Pursue “Chado”, the Japanese Way of Tea.

by Shizu Okusa
Community//

Lift Your Legacy: Falling into your calling while building a balanced life with Meghan Ely and Rabbi Jacob Rupp

by Jacob Rupp

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.