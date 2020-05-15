Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Have More Joy Today Than Anyone On A Superyacht

I am happy to not travel AT ALL this year and so can you. Looking back on my timeline for 2019 I traveled 15 times to 7 countries. This year half of the year is already gone YET I have only made one trip, and of course, that was before the coronavirus outbreak. How can […]

By

I am happy to not travel AT ALL this year and so can you.

Looking back on my timeline for 2019 I traveled 15 times to 7 countries. This year half of the year is already gone YET I have only made one trip, and of course, that was before the coronavirus outbreak.

How can travel freaks like us be content with the loss of opportunity to go anywhere whenever we want?

Before I begin, please answer the following question:

What are we seeking in taking retreat?

To find peace of mind?

To experience something out of the ordinary?

To have something to look forward to?

This world is so diverse that we are stunned by the different beauty around the world, and we are inspired by different ways of living across cultures.

We never seem to have enough resources to live the dream to travel around the world but we have the choice to renew ourselves and perceive the life we have as the best source of inspiration we have.

A true explorer with the most remarkable sense of the world is actually someone who can find adventure in everyday life and someone has a genuine interest in people, places, and things in everyday life.

And you don’t have to be at the other end of this globe to become one.

“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”

– MARCUS AURELIUS

The other day I just was on a walk and saw this amazing sunset with pink clouds shadow reflecting on the perfectly tranquil lake. It reminded me of how we experience beautiful moments often multiple times a day, but unless we capture them, we forget them. Kind of sad isn’t it?

It made me think:

What ways can we capture precious moments that can’t be memorized with a picture?

We can share the magic of life by writing down small precious moments with your loved one every day;
We can challenge each other with thrilling activities to look forward to every week;
We can inspire each other with new things we want to learn and keep each other accountable for action every month.

The beautiful gift of us as human beings is our resourcefulness which almost comes like an instinct. 

You can make your mind the most BEAUTIFUL and SACRED retreat in this universe.

And that is a TALENT that nothing in the world could EVER take away from you. 

Zhenni, Founder at Frejac Mindful

1% improvement every day through simple practices.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Unplugging for a Month Reconnected Me to Myself and the World

by Chiara B. Townley
Community//

Female Disruptors: Steph Korey and Jen Rubio are shaking up how we look at travel

by Akemi Sue Fisher
Community//

Why travel makes you a better person

by Isabel Leong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.