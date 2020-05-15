How To Have More Joy Today Than Anyone On A Superyacht

I am happy to not travel AT ALL this year and so can you.

Looking back on my timeline for 2019 I traveled 15 times to 7 countries. This year half of the year is already gone YET I have only made one trip, and of course, that was before the coronavirus outbreak.

How can travel freaks like us be content with the loss of opportunity to go anywhere whenever we want?

Before I begin, please answer the following question:

What are we seeking in taking retreat?

To find peace of mind?

To experience something out of the ordinary?

To have something to look forward to?

This world is so diverse that we are stunned by the different beauty around the world, and we are inspired by different ways of living across cultures.

We never seem to have enough resources to live the dream to travel around the world but we have the choice to renew ourselves and perceive the life we have as the best source of inspiration we have.

A true explorer with the most remarkable sense of the world is actually someone who can find adventure in everyday life and someone has a genuine interest in people, places, and things in everyday life.

And you don’t have to be at the other end of this globe to become one.

“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”

– MARCUS AURELIUS

The other day I just was on a walk and saw this amazing sunset with pink clouds shadow reflecting on the perfectly tranquil lake. It reminded me of how we experience beautiful moments often multiple times a day, but unless we capture them, we forget them. Kind of sad isn’t it?

It made me think:

What ways can we capture precious moments that can’t be memorized with a picture?

We can share the magic of life by writing down small precious moments with your loved one every day;

We can challenge each other with thrilling activities to look forward to every week;

We can inspire each other with new things we want to learn and keep each other accountable for action every month.

The beautiful gift of us as human beings is our resourcefulness which almost comes like an instinct.

You can make your mind the most BEAUTIFUL and SACRED retreat in this universe.

And that is a TALENT that nothing in the world could EVER take away from you.