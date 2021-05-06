Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Have Fun With Self-Improvement

The motivation to make positive lifestyle changes is often robbed by an unpleasant sense of obligation. You don’t want self-improvement to feel like a chore, but something enjoyable and sustainable. Consider some of the following jumping-off points for having more fun with your wellness efforts.

Set Exciting Goals

Having clear ambitions can transform your approach to healthy living. Try making a vision board with images, words, maps, numbers, and any other helpful representation of where you’re headed. These depictions could encompass your goals regarding travel, personal fitness, career and finances, home improvements, and more!

Reward yourself incrementally to keep your determination high. If you accomplish a major milestone at the office, for example, you might want to make up for all of your hard work by taking time off and going somewhere special.

Try Nutritional Supplements

There is a whole world of herbal support out there calling your name! Think about testing out supplements as an exciting way to boost your energy levels and cognitive abilities.

Brands like Le-Vel Thrive create lifestyle blends with many essential vitamins and minerals not easily obtained from food. Those who have written about Thrive side effects report significant improvements in focus and endurance.

When it comes to nutritional supplements, do your research and opt for high-quality products. You may want to try one at a time so you can pay close attention to the results. Figure out what makes you feel good, and leave behind what doesn’t. 

Get Creative in the Kitchen

Perhaps you’ve been striving to eat more healthy food and you can’t seem to make it happen. Having more fun in the kitchen can be as simple as investing in a few materials.

Experimenting with new recipes may just skyrocket you into that realm of delicious nutrition you’ve been longing for. Grab a few cookbooks that appeal to you, along with any recommended supplies, and get creative with novel ingredients.

Of course, cooking with friends and family makes the whole process faster, messier, and more entertaining. Call on your loved ones when you could use that extra dose of enthusiasm for healthy eating.

Adopt a New Hobby

Dipping your toes into a crafty activity like knitting, gardening, origami making, or songwriting may give you something exciting to look forward to when you’re ready to wind down. Carving out time for leisure and creativity is certainly a pursuit that happy people tend to follow.

Hobbies can bring you closer to your community as well. Finding people in your area who are interested in the same sports, outdoor adventures, or artistic endeavors is a wonderful way to enhance your skill sets and make new connections.

Best of all, learning that new craft might provide you with the perfect outlet for sharing personalized gifts during the holiday season! You will love the way you feel when you see the ecstatic looks on your recipients’ faces.

Collaborate With Others

When you are really down and out, changing your life for the better can feel like an uphill battle. Encouragement from others makes all the difference. Find yourself a workout buddy, a travel partner, a career coach, a skilled nutritionist, a piano teacher, or whatever specialist you may need! Maybe it’s a new puppy to get you out on those hiking trails you’ve always wanted to visit.

The right collaborators are sure to inspire you, motivate you, and give you lighthearted feedback. They will also remind you that while self-improvement is a noble pursuit, it is also perfectly acceptable (and even preferable) to live in the moment, finding contentment with everything you already are.

It doesn’t matter where you’ve set your sights––it’s absolutely worthwhile to adopt a more carefree mentality as you implement positive changes into your routine. Seek clarity on what you really want and need. Then, find ways to set yourself up for success. Chase those dreams of yours, and don’t forget to let loose and have fun!

    Paisley Hansen

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

