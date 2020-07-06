Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Have A Productive 4 Hour Workday

Content Blocking Is The Key To Shorter Workdays + Less Stress

By

Content Blocking Is The Key To Shorter Workdays + Less Stress

Before I figured out content blocking, I found myself working from 8am-6pm with a quick lunch break in between. And, if you’re like me and working from home…it’s a bit discouraging to watch the day roll by out the window. I knew there had to be a way to simplify my work hours so I was more efficient and got more done in less time.

So, if you’re an entrepreneur, course creator, coach or service provider, this applies to you!

Here’s how I did it.

#1 Assess Your Categories

First, sit down and write out all the tasks you do in a normal week.

For me, it looked something like this:

  • Answer emails
  • Schedule calls
  • Membership maintenance
  • Add trainings to membership
  • Pay out contractors
  • Learn from courses/programs I’ve purchased
  • Work on current funnels/email sequences/website
  • Publish blog/podcast
  • Engage on social media
  • Livestream in Facebook group

Once you’ve written them all out, divide them into common themes.

For me, that could be:

  • Membership management – maintenance and adding trainings
  • Content creation – blog/podcast
  • Tech – emails, payouts and website design
  • Social media – posting and livestreaming
  • Live calls – membership calls and coaching calls
  • Learning – courses and programs

All of a sudden, the huge list of what I had to do became a little bit more organized.

So, take a few minutes to sketch out everything you normally do in a week…then divide it into common themes or “categories”.

#2 Assign Each Category A Day

Now that you have your categories, it’s time to put them into your weekly routine.

For me, I have six.

So it might look something like this:

  • Mondays: Membership management
  • Tuesdays: Live calls + content creation
  • Wednesdays: Tech
  • Thursdays: Social Media
  • Fridays: Learning

You can literally put them in your Google Calendar as weekly appointments – just don’t set a time – and color code them accordingly.

As you can see, I created a new calendar called “My Weekly Schedule” and added my categories which repeat weekly!

#3 Spend 4 Hours Daily In Your Content Block

If you have the flexibility, figure out the four hour chunk of time that works best for you.

For me, it’s usually 8am-12pm.

I love being “done” by noon so I can either tend to my garden or be available for podcast interviews or other calls that may pop up.

What’s amazing is that I actually get so much more done with this method than I have with anything else.

And every entrepreneur I teach this to says, “I can’t believe how much I got done and how much extra TIME I have!”.

The goal is always more time with less work.

We know that the brain is much more productive when it isn’t having to jump between tasks, so this lets it do its most focused work in one area each day.

I hope it helps you as much as its helped me!

And let me know below, has this worked for you?

Let me know and feel free to send a pic of your calendar to me on Instagram or Facebook.

Michelle Lewis, Visibility + Publicity Expert at Visibility Vixen®

Michelle Lewis is a Visibility and Publicity Expert who helps entrepreneurs skyrocket their visibility, launch their unique show strategy and start landing press for their brand with Hollywood techniques found in the Visibility Lounge.

"The Queen of Visibility" - Founder and CEO Michelle Lewis is a leading authority on color psychology, brand positioning and publicity strategy. She's helped thousands of entrepreneurs land their dream features and impact their ever-expanding audience with her techniques.

Michelle's journey began in 2016 when she left Hollywood and started with her first e-book, which became an e-course, which became a steadily growing brand.

She currently lives in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho with her husband, pug and three ducklings - and can't be parted with her garden or fresh brewed iced tea.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why You Don’t Need To Read Those Productivity Guides

by Maarten van Doorn
Chaiyawat Sripimonwan / EyeEm / Getty Images
Wisdom//

This Is the No. 1 Productivity Hack, According to a Big Study (Here’s What Happened When I Tried It)

by Scott Mautz
Courtesy of Chutima Chaochaiya/Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

What Is Productivity? A Definition & Proven Ways To Improve It

by Darius Foroux

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.