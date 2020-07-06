How To Have A Productive 4 Hour Workday

Content Blocking Is The Key To Shorter Workdays + Less Stress

Before I figured out content blocking, I found myself working from 8am-6pm with a quick lunch break in between. And, if you’re like me and working from home…it’s a bit discouraging to watch the day roll by out the window. I knew there had to be a way to simplify my work hours so I was more efficient and got more done in less time.

So, if you’re an entrepreneur, course creator, coach or service provider, this applies to you!

Here’s how I did it.

#1 Assess Your Categories

First, sit down and write out all the tasks you do in a normal week.

For me, it looked something like this:

Answer emails

Schedule calls

Membership maintenance

Add trainings to membership

Pay out contractors

Learn from courses/programs I’ve purchased

Work on current funnels/email sequences/website

Publish blog/podcast

Engage on social media

Livestream in Facebook group

Once you’ve written them all out, divide them into common themes.

For me, that could be:

Membership management – maintenance and adding trainings

Content creation – blog/podcast

Tech – emails, payouts and website design

Social media – posting and livestreaming

Live calls – membership calls and coaching calls

Learning – courses and programs

All of a sudden, the huge list of what I had to do became a little bit more organized.

So, take a few minutes to sketch out everything you normally do in a week…then divide it into common themes or “categories”.

#2 Assign Each Category A Day

Now that you have your categories, it’s time to put them into your weekly routine.

For me, I have six.

So it might look something like this:

Mondays: Membership management

Tuesdays: Live calls + content creation

Wednesdays: Tech

Thursdays: Social Media

Fridays: Learning

You can literally put them in your Google Calendar as weekly appointments – just don’t set a time – and color code them accordingly.

As you can see, I created a new calendar called “My Weekly Schedule” and added my categories which repeat weekly!

#3 Spend 4 Hours Daily In Your Content Block

If you have the flexibility, figure out the four hour chunk of time that works best for you.

For me, it’s usually 8am-12pm.

I love being “done” by noon so I can either tend to my garden or be available for podcast interviews or other calls that may pop up.

What’s amazing is that I actually get so much more done with this method than I have with anything else.

And every entrepreneur I teach this to says, “I can’t believe how much I got done and how much extra TIME I have!”.

The goal is always more time with less work.

We know that the brain is much more productive when it isn’t having to jump between tasks, so this lets it do its most focused work in one area each day.

I hope it helps you as much as its helped me!

And let me know below, has this worked for you?

Let me know and feel free to send a pic of your calendar to me on Instagram or Facebook.