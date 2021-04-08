Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to have a balance between your business and your family life?

I spoke with the 7-figure sales expert Tiji Thomas in my podcast about how to improve your own sales skills and sell premium products. The cool thing about Tiji is that he is like me, also a father and I’m always interested in how to balance between family and business life. Here are his suggestions:

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
  1. There’s really no such thing as work-life balance! 

This is such an illusion of our world that there is a work-life balance! Focus on your work when you work and focus on family time when you’re outside with your family. It is important to be structured during the day. Tiji starts his day very early before everybody else is awake and works very structured throughout the day.

  1. Use Google calendar for everything!

Tiji uses google calendar almost religiously and also puts family events into his calendar. We use calendars most often for business meetings but make sure that you land family events also in your calendar. If it is not in your calendar that it is just a dream and not a got that you’re going to achieve.

  1. Block time for Revenue Producing Activity (RPA)

Block time for Revenue Producing Activity like creating and shooting videos, creating an email for an autoresponder. Things that really matter within your business and block time so that you get done these things!

📚 One book recommendation that Tiji gave me is “One Thing” by Gary Keller!

You can listen to the full interview on my podcast Content Marketing Mastery !

You get more insights about Content Marketing on my website: https://www.contentmentoring.com/ 

You can find more information about Tiji Thomas on his website: https://unsellingsystem.com/ 

    Yakup Özkardes-Cheung, Content Manager, Author at Content Manager

    🔶 WHAT I DO:

    I help small and medium enterprises with their content strategy and create revenue with their knowledge.

    ✍️ Download my FREE Whitepaper: 5 steps on how to create a lot of content and earn money with your knowledge! https://www.contentmentoring.com/

     

    🔶 WHY IT MATTERS:
    Many entrepreneurs and business owners know that they have to create more content and deliver strategic value on their website and social media channels - but they don’t do it. Common sense is not common practice, so they lose money and potential clients. I help you to create social media postings, video snippets, podcasts, and much more. Book a free discovery session on my website: https://calendly.com/oezkardes-cheung/30-min

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    100 Calendar Tips Only Productive People Use

    by John Rampton
    25 Ineffective Ways To Share Your Calendar
    Community//

    25 Ineffective Ways To Share Your Calendar

    by John Rampton
    Community//

    50 Calendar and Productivity Hacks for Entrepreneurs

    by John Rampton

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.