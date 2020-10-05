How to harness priming in life

Creating a morning ritual that includes priming is the perfect way to start your day. What you do in the morning has a powerful and long-lasting impact on the rest of your day.

Ready to feel happier and take on the world? In as little as 10 minutes a day, you can start to experience the benefits in your performance, mood and state.

It only takes 8 steps:

1. SIT

Find a chair in a relatively quiet area and sit actively. Place both feet on the floor, shift your shoulders back, chest up, and hold your neck long and your head high.

2. BREATHE

By changing your breath, you change your state of being. Begin by a breathing exercise with three sets of 30 breaths, with a pause in between each set. 1 MINUTE

3. BEGIN HEART BREATHING

Put your hands on your heart. Feel its power and strength as you breathe into it. 30 SECONDS

4. PRACTICE GRATITUDE

Think of three things you’re really grateful for right now. They can be from your past, present or future. Step into the first moment and picture it as vividly as possible. After about a minute, go to the second thing, then onto the next.

Pro tip: Make one of these things simple, like a child’s smile or a time someone said, “thank you” and really meant it. Even on your worst days, you can find something small and meaningful to be grateful for. 3 MINUTES

5. VISUALIZE

Now comes the part that’s like a blessing or a prayer. It can be as spiritual as you want it to be. Envision your problems being washed away. Ask for the best parts of you to be strengthened. 1 MINUTE AND 30 SECONDS

6. SHARE

Now send all the energy you’ve gotten through your healing and strengthening out to others. Feel the energy going up and down, pouring out to your family, loved ones, colleagues, clients, friends and even strangers you’ve only met once. 1 MINUTE AND 30 SECONDS

7. FOCUS AND CELEBRATE

Now think about the three outcomes or goals that you want to achieve the most. These are things that will excite you once they’re completed. What would achieving them feel like? Place yourself in that position of achievement and celebrate that feeling of completion and victory. Visualize how it will impact you and what those victories could do for those around you. As with gratitude, go through each outcome one by one, fully experiencing the feeling of success. 3 MINUTES

8. GET READY TO ROCK

Take as long as you’d like to stretch and reflect on all of the positive work you just did. You are now positioned to excel in the state of your optimal self. Stay in character and get out there to conquer the day.