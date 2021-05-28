How to Handle Workplace Conflicts

When dealing with conflict in the workplace, the most important rule for handling it is dealing with it head-on. If a company ignores conflict among coworkers, it can snowball into something bigger and eventually cause problems for more than just the parties initially involved. There are a few easy ways to deal with conflict and stop it before it even becomes an issue. If ignored, there’s the potential for people quitting, lawsuits, and even workplace violence.

Open Door Policy

When leadership has an open door policy in place, people are more inclined to come to them with problems. Upper management must set aside time for all employees to go to them with any conflict they may be dealing with. This way, employees know they have an outlet for when they need to talk. It’s a way for them to be heard, and it’s a way for them to know that management cares about their happiness and emotional health.

Create Practical Solutions

When two employees can’t seem to get along, management needs to intervene. If conflict isn’t addressed, fights can happen, which creates a more significant issue than what was there in the first place. Employees involved in a conflict need to feel like their voices are being heard. Management shouldn’t just brush off concerns even if they may seem trivial at the time. If a solution can’t be found, management may need to consider different shifts or workspaces for involved parties.

Address Rumors to Avoid Future Problems

Rumors will inevitably pop up in the workplace. How a company deals with those rumors says everything about them. Rumors are a substantial contributing factor to workplace conflicts and even workplace violence. That’s why it’s important that employees have someone they can ask about rumors and someone they can go to should a rumor arise about themselves.

Perhaps the most helpful way to deal with conflict is to stop it before it arises. Companies should have policies in place that deal with bullying, rumors, and other problematic behaviors. By having a zero-tolerance rule, people can come to work feeling safe in the long run. Employees should also know when and where they can find HR. Creating a zero-tolerance policy for bullying is also a great way to keep all employees on the same page and avoid showing favoritism.