Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Handle Workplace Conflicts

When dealing with conflict in the workplace, the most important rule for handling it is dealing with it head-on. If a company ignores conflict among coworkers, it can snowball into something bigger and eventually cause problems for more than just the parties initially involved. There are a few easy ways to deal with conflict and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When dealing with conflict in the workplace, the most important rule for handling it is dealing with it head-on. If a company ignores conflict among coworkers, it can snowball into something bigger and eventually cause problems for more than just the parties initially involved. There are a few easy ways to deal with conflict and stop it before it even becomes an issue. If ignored, there’s the potential for people quitting, lawsuits, and even workplace violence.

Open Door Policy

When leadership has an open door policy in place, people are more inclined to come to them with problems. Upper management must set aside time for all employees to go to them with any conflict they may be dealing with. This way, employees know they have an outlet for when they need to talk. It’s a way for them to be heard, and it’s a way for them to know that management cares about their happiness and emotional health.

Create Practical Solutions

When two employees can’t seem to get along, management needs to intervene. If conflict isn’t addressed, fights can happen, which creates a more significant issue than what was there in the first place. Employees involved in a conflict need to feel like their voices are being heard. Management shouldn’t just brush off concerns even if they may seem trivial at the time. If a solution can’t be found, management may need to consider different shifts or workspaces for involved parties.

Address Rumors to Avoid Future Problems

Rumors will inevitably pop up in the workplace. How a company deals with those rumors says everything about them. Rumors are a substantial contributing factor to workplace conflicts and even workplace violence. That’s why it’s important that employees have someone they can ask about rumors and someone they can go to should a rumor arise about themselves.

Perhaps the most helpful way to deal with conflict is to stop it before it arises. Companies should have policies in place that deal with bullying, rumors, and other problematic behaviors. By having a zero-tolerance rule, people can come to work feeling safe in the long run. Employees should also know when and where they can find HR. Creating a zero-tolerance policy for bullying is also a great way to keep all employees on the same page and avoid showing favoritism. 

    Rob Urbach Profile Image

    Rob Urbach, CEO at Iditarod Trail Committee

    Rob Urbach is an innovative leader who has been the driving force behind business transformations and the formation of many loyal customer fanbases. Throughout his extensive career, Rob has led teams that have earned record-setting profits and has been the driving force behind unparalleled brand-awareness campaigns. His most noteworthy successes include the building of multimillion global businesses, organizing acquisitions totaling more than $50 million, and the ability to sustain consecutive company growth in times of financial challenges. 

    Rob delights in mergers and acquisitions because he is a master of bringing together titans of industry, but he also has the perspective to see the big picture. He enjoys everything life has to offer outside of the office, too. His true calling in life is to build up other people to guide them through life. Leadership is in his DNA. Rob Urbach is truly a man who can see around corners and make the most out of the resources at hand. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Conflict is Normal

    by Laura Swanson Bowser
    Community//

    What You Don’t Know About Conflict Resolution Will Hurt You

    by Kathy Caprino
    Community//

    How to Deal With Employees Who Don’t Get Along

    by Sandeep Kashyap
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.