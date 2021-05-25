How to Handle the Stress of Buying a Home

Buying a home can be a very stressful experience, especially if you’ve never done so before. Many things can go wrong: sellers being unreasonable, a home inspection revealing unseen flaws, lenders rejecting your loan, and more. This process doesn’t have to be stressful, though; there are steps you can take to alleviate some of the stress that comes with buying a home. Here are a few ways to do so.

Finding a Real Estate Agent

You won’t get anywhere if you don’t choose the right real estate agent to help you search for your forever home. Tempting as it may be, going with the first real estate agent you come across can potentially come back and haunt you down the road. Instead, take the time to interview a few real estate agents before making a decision. Ask close friends, family, and advisors for any recommendations, then check the reviews on these real estate agents to get a general feel for the agent.

You could also look for a realtor instead. Realtors are part of the National Association of Realtors, and all members are held to a high standard. Whatever your choice, find someone that you’re comfortable with and trust. This is the person who will be helping you navigate the real estate landscape, after all.

Review the Purchase Offer

Before looking at homes, you should get a copy of the purchase agreement that your real estate agent uses. This is a contract establishing the terms of the home sale—instead of waiting until you’re ready to put an offer down, review the purchase agreement and ask questions about anything you don’t understand. You should understand the purchase price, earnest money deposit, down payment, loan amount, closing date, contract contingencies, and closing costs. The sooner you understand these, the less stressed you’ll be throughout the home buying process.

Lean on Your Agent

Your real estate agent is there to help you. No matter how much research you do before starting the home buying process, always know that you can ask your agent to walk you through the process and explain whatever may confuse you. They are an important and invaluable resource while you search for your new home; let them help you.