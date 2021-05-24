How to handle stress?

During the ongoing pandemic, the stress is increasing same as the number of COVID-19 positive cases right now in India. From doing work from home to online classes everything is happening by only staying at home. It becomes difficult when you see the same faces every day and undergoing the same routine, everything just starts building up on the inside. We will need something to vent all our frustrations on.

I myself underwent these kinds of situations. I had online classes to attend, undergo the same routine, get up at six in the morning, study, eat, attend online class, eat, study, eat and sleep. This went on for months and months. I had no other option but to just go with the flow like a dead fish. Sometimes I used to just break down because I couldn’t handle the stress and I couldn’t even skip any of it because my exams were approaching. I had decided to give my best for the exams because I wanted to prove to myself that I was worth something and if I put my heart and soul into it then I can definitely do it.

I started studying for 5-6 hours everyday and I also had to attend 5 hours of online classes. I put so much effort only to hear my exams got cancelled due to the pandemic. Let me tell you I wasn’t at all sad, I was so happy that I finally got out of the loop. There was still a part inside which said, “Oh no”, but the major part of me said “Finally!!”.

During those few months how did I handle myself? Here are a few tips:

Cry – Yes, you heard it right. Crying can help you relieve stress and all your frustrations will temporarily take a break.

Vent on something – Please don’t do it on your family members it’ll build up their stress. Take your pillow and punch it a few times or go on your terrace and scream like a maniac. It helps.

Take a break – Skip your work or classes for a day or two (not recommended to do it for a long time). Watch youtube, movies, or dramas or do anything you like to do. You can sing, dance, eat just to make yourself feel good.

Sleep- Just leave everything behind and sleep for a long time without alarm or any worry.

If you are a person who doesn’t like to talk to your family much then stay alone, it will make you feel better or if you are a person who is very close to family then spend a lot of time with them.

Don’t read the news – Yes, I personally feel that this helps cause the news nowadays only look for popularity and not actually convey the news as it is.

Ignore negativity and open up to positivity – Every time a negative thought passes through your head make it positive. Never drown yourself in negativity.

Don’t make yourself look perfect – I can tell most people undergo stress because they want to stay perfect in other’s eyes and they cover up almost all the things that spoil their name. Just show the world who you are, the real you.

Say no to things you don’t like- Doing certain things only because others force you to do, it builds up stress.

Follows these tips then you can help yourself get out of the stress at least temporarily. These are my personal suggestions and they aren’t proven scientifically. I do these whenever I undergo stress. Sharing these things makes me feel that I am helping people and myself.