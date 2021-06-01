Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Handle “Hot Topics” in the Workplace

In a world of heightened social and cultural awareness, workplace diversity, and political unrest, being “politically correct” has taken on a whole new meaning. Now more than ever, employees and managers alike are navigating how to effectively discuss controversial topics while not breaching company policies and most of all, offending each other.

Depending upon who you ask, some say it’s virtually impossible to have “uncomfortable conversations” in the workplace without temperatures rising. However, the alternative of forcing employees to keep their opinions on tough topics to themselves is not a healthy approach to fostering collective engagement and professional development.

As the CEO of Epic Collaborative Advisors consulting firm and a DEI expert with over 25 years of notable experience in HR management, I’ve helped countless organizations navigate these waters, and I want to help you!

Below are a few tips to consider before striking up a sticky conversation in the workplace:

  1. Be open and honest, but think before you speak: Remember when you were a child and you were told, “If you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all? Same rules apply here. There is a way to present your case without sounding pompous and condescending towards others.
  • Listen with your ears and your heart: Some conversations require you to place yourself in another person’s shoes. Be empathetic and consider the past and present circumstances of others.
  • Courtesy check-ins for the win: Some team members are often directly impacted by current events. Check in to make sure your colleagues are ok. It demonstrates compassion and people will be more apt to trust you if you do. 
  • Respond don’t react: You may not agree with the opinions of others, but that doesn’t give you a pass to lose your cool. Rather than reacting in frustration or anger, simply walk away from the conversation. Remember, this is your job and flying off the handle could jeopardize your career.  

As we cross and approach the one-year anniversaries of events such as the death of George Floyd − which sparked global protests and increased activism of social justice movements such a Black Lives Matter, I encourage you to visit Great Place to Work. Here, you will find helpful tips on how to effectively communicate on sensitive subject matters that might directly impact your colleagues more than you know.

Although you have to thread the needle carefully, there are many ways to successfully manage crucial conversations in the workplace to ensure all parties involved feel heard, respected, and valued. Current events don’t have to be kept quiet. Let’s talk about it!

    Arquella Hargrove, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert at Epic Collaborative Advisors

    She's a driven HR leader, national speaker, and innovative business consultant with over 25 years of distinguished experience in HR management. An expert in diversity, inclusion, equity and organizational leadership, Arquella has successfully coached notable leaders in corporate, government and nonprofit organizations transforming leadership effectiveness, empathy, and education on critical matters of impact within the workplace.

    As the President of Epic Collaborative Advisors consulting firm, Arquella couples her zeal and expertise to design and facilitate experiential workshops cultivating strong, high performance teams eager to meet and exceed company objects. Signature courses include: Managing Your Human Capital for Success, Engaging and Retaining Your Employees in a Down Economy, and Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace.

    Recognized in 2018 among the top 30 Influential Women in Houston, she is widely known for my passion to promote innovative business strategies and women progression in leadership and collaboration. I’ve developed and apply a three-point philosophy to empower, engage and enlighten clients to the best of my ability. This has led to the development of staple HR compensation strategies, employee recognition programs and robust leadership development training.

    With a passion for community, education and mentorship, Arquella teaches HR and Business Communication at the University of Houston, and thoroughly enjoy helping future business and world leaders unlock their full potential. She has served on the Boards of the Houston chapter of the Association for Talent Development, Community Family Centers, Passages for Women and Bridge Over Troubled Water. She is also a member of the Leadership Houston Class XXX, the United Way’s Project Blueprint Class XXVII, and a certified mediator for the Harris County Dispute Resolution Center.

    Currently working on her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership, she holds a bachelor’s degree in HR management from Ottawa University and an executive MBA from Texas Woman’s University. She is the author of Coaching Perspectives, Leadership Coaching Strategies chapter and nothing excites me more than reading books on business, personal development, and women empowerment.

