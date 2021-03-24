How to Handle Grief and Loss During COVID-19? As Explained by Michael E Weintraub Esq

The global pandemic is compelling individuals to change their lifestyles. Regular life has undergone alteration owing to the guidelines of international authorities. With these changes, individuals experience losses, whether physical, social, economic, or emotional. For others, these losses lead to a feeling of loss and grief. However, it is significant that you accept and allow emotions. You have to acknowledge the suffering and evaluate the situation. It may be surprising to discern that grief may result from events apart from death. These emotional reactions may include denial, fear, anger, numbness, shock, and panic. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, you have to learn to live with grief and loss. International authorities have thereby suggested individuals point out the suffering and try to cope up with it. Keep in mind that it is a typical experience and people have to deal with it.

Your overall understanding of grief during covid

When you link your feelings of grief or loss, it is beneficial to comprehend the kinds of grief. Ambiguous grief, latent grief, and anticipatory grief are the broad categories. The first category is a loss that occurs without clear or close understanding. It results in unresolved emotions. The changes in your life during the pandemic have resulted in ambiguous grief. The losses you experience might not get acknowledged as losses by others. Your loss of confidence in the future, loss of security, and uncertainty about the future are examples of ambiguous grief.

Latent grief, on the other hand, is associated with individuals who give care to dementia patients. It relates to the caregiver burden, which comes with losses that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, it includes loss of memory and loss of mobility. It even has the loss of a relationship. Anticipatory grief is a feeling of damage even before the event occurs. For example, you may be worried about your distant family member and start grieving from day one.

The ways you will cope-up with the problem

Various studies got conducted to discover ways of dealing with the present situation. For understanding this, you have to take a look at the following points:

You have to name it first. You have to comprehend the underlying emotion and address it. Moreover, you have to validate the feeling after recognizing it. Suppressing the surface will not help.

Following this, you have to celebrate the good part of your life. Covid-19 has brought uncertainty and grief. However, some areas of life are a reflection of happiness and coziness.

Stick to your routine and divert your attention from chaotic events. Significantly, you ensure a mixture of educational, physical, and social activities.

Apart from this, you have to take care of yourself and avoid comparing yourself with someone else. Focus on friendship and family ties and seek support from your near and dear ones. It will help in dealing with the crisis. Studies reveal that when you have a conducive environment at home, it has a powerful impact on your mental health. Hence, if you can cultivate a healthy home environment, you would not require professional help.