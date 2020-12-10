Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Guarantee Successful New Year’s Resolutions

Achieving your goals has less to do what you do, and more to do with how you think.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When we sit down to set our intentions for the new year, how can we guarantee success, regardless of what life brings our way?  We spend most of our time focused on the actions we can take after we decide on our resolutions. This skips over their real magic, which lies in their creation. 

This brings us to Isaac Newton and his third law of physics, which states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.  We think of this most often with Newton’s famous adage, “What goes up must come down.”  Throw a ball into the air and it will soar upwards until the gravity of the earth pulls it back to the ground.  

Newton’s law of physics equally applies to metaphysics, and it has been repackaged as the law of attraction.  It’s described differently across practitioners depending on their field and framework, but it describes the phenomena that like energy attracts like energy.  Imagine an energetic force that acts mutually between particles of matter, people, and situations, everything.  In essence, the law of attraction dictates that whatever energetic force is propelled into the world is received back in equal force.

So, how does this apply to your new year’s resolutions?

There is an energetic signature to each thought, utterance, and action.  This is something we know and even talk about without realizing it.  We notice the vibe of a terrible meeting as soon as we walk in the room and we know our partner’s mood before we ever hear a word.  Neuroscience is beginning to study and measure this phenomenon and how our unspoken thoughts and emotions are calibrated to different energetic frequencies.  

So, imagine the universe is simply a mirror, reflecting back exactly what you show it.  Let’s use the ubiquitous resolution of wanting to make more money next year.  If you are constantly thinking, “I need to make more money,” the universe doesn’t send you more money.  The universe doesn’t know the English language!  What it understands is the energetic frequency behind your words.  In saying, “I need to make more money,” you offer an energy that there is an absence of enough money, and you’ll receive more evidence of that absence.  If you think, “I’m abundant in money,” then you receive more evidence of your abundance.  

The trick is that you can’t just think it without believing it.  This is where many resolutions fail.  Saying something you wish was true but don’t believe is true doesn’t do anything.  Unfortunately, it’s not a magic spell.  That’s where modalities like vision boards and positive affirmations get a bad rap, because for the most part we don’t understand how they work.  We simply go through the motions of slapping a picture of a Ferrari on our poster board, and then climbing into our rusty Pinto with a sigh.

It seems unlikely that someone having trouble making ends meet could say, “I am abundant in money” with real conviction, and if he had such conviction we would question his mental stability.  We don’t think this way because we are focused on what we see in front of us, what we can touch, what we can spend right now.  That’s why it’s easier for wealthy people to become wealthier.  They easily and consistently offer the vibration that they truly believe they are abundant in money.  They can see it, touch it, and spend it.

So, how do we use this understanding to create new year’s resolutions that actually work for us?  

It all comes down to aligning the head and the heart.  Find a thought with which you resonate, something that both your mind accepts as true and your heart embraces as satisfying.  If the thought, “I am financially abundant” feels like a stretch, get more general until it feels both true and good.  Here are some options: “I always have what I need.”  “I am resourceful.”  “Life holds sweet surprises.”  Choose a thought that already feels true now, and allows 2021 to expand on it.  Practice this and the universe will reveal to you your unlimited and uninterruptible power.

    Danielle Sunberg, Reiki Master & Transformational Coach at Follow Our Leap LLC

    Danielle Sunberg is a serial entrepreneur, former attorney and COO of startups in the tech and wellness spaces. She is an expert in human growth potential and is the founder of Follow Our Leap, a transformative healing, coaching and consulting firm, and AMMA Healing, a health and wellness hemp products brand. Danielle is well-versed in the needs of leaders and executive teams, and blends her corporate background with holistic wellness as a Reiki Master to guide company leadership and culture to embrace balance, inclusion, and dynamic awareness of the self and others. Danielle serves as an advisor to several companies and is a prolific public speaker and writer. She holds a Juris Doctor degree from American University, Washington College of Law.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Physics of Stress-Free Productivity: Newton’s First Law on Getting Things Done the Easy Way.

    by Mayo Oshin
    Community//

    How to Keep It Together When Things Are Falling Apart

    by Christy Whitman
    Jess Voigt Page Music Career Entrepreneurship
    Community//

    A body in motion tends to stay in motion. Newton’s laws of motion and your music (or arts) career!

    by Jess Voigt Page

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.