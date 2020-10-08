How to Grow Your Business While Growing Your Family

As an entrepreneur and mom of two while also juggling a 9-5 as a video marketing exec, I’ve had to learn to embrace change, loosen the reins on my desire to control things, practice self-care, and set some firm boundaries.

At 37 weeks pregnant, I launched my online consulting and coaching business with the lofty goal of scaling that brand while literally growing my family. My son was born, I took some time off, and then went full-steam ahead into Q3 and Q4. It’s been rewarding, overwhelming at times, yet so fulfilling.

Here’s what I’ve learned when it comes to scaling your business while being present with your family.

Figure Out and Cling to Your “Why”

Your “why” is your main motivator, the true reason you do what you do. To figure it out, ask yourself “Why is it important for you to become successful?” Write out your answer then ask yourself “Why” after each answer until you uncover the deep reason behind it all. Do this 4-5 times and I bet you’ll realize your true motivations!

My family is my “why.” I want to build a life that allows my kids to flourish while also understanding that you can be a loving, present parent while being a bad-ass business owner. I reflect on my why every time I’m feeling unclear or overwhelmed. This helps ground me in my purpose.

Protect Your “Yes”

This tip is critical if you want to grow your business while having a family! And it’s also one of the hardest things to practice as saying “no” to a project is saying “no” to that revenue. However, saying “no” to projects that don’t align with your vision will allow you to say “yes” to the right opportunities.

Here’s a good rule of thumb: If a project will motivate you to be better in other areas of life then say “Heck yes!” But if it’ll leave you drained and dreading the next one then that’s a good indicator that you should pass on that opportunity.

Remember, you started this business to build the life you want and play by your own rules. Don’t fall into the trap of saying yes to everything or you’ll risk overwhelm and burnout which gets in the way of reaching those personal or business goals.

Set Daily Intentions

Setting daily intentions has been a game changer in my business. Rather than trying to do all the things, I choose 3-5 priorities. Whether that’s client calls, lead generation, writing or creating, etc. I set my intentions and channel my energy into accomplishing those tasks before I do anything else.

Sometimes those intentions are folding and putting away the five loads of laundry that have been in our laundry room for a week… parents, you get it.

Either way, this helps with focus, needle-moving tasks, and checking those things off your list will make you feel like Superman or Wonder Woman and who doesn’t love that feeling?

Create Boundaries

This leads me to boundaries… to truly honor your why, protect your “yes,” and accomplish your daily goals you have to set some boundaries for yourself.

Maybe that’s limiting time scrolling on social media, ridding your pantry of unhealthy foods, building in a strict morning routine, or cutting off screen time at a certain time of day. That could also look like taking Fridays off to practice self-care or connect with people in your community.

To be honest, my boundaries change depending on the season of life we’re in. For instance, right now we have an active toddler and an infant so they need my full attention in the mornings and evenings so I’ve set a strict “phone down” boundary for myself during those hours.

Practice Patience

Don’t roll your eyes with this one but my fifth and final tip is to practice patience. I know, I know, this is the last thing I want to hear sometimes but I’m learning how important it is to be patient with myself, in business, and especially when my toddler throws yet another cup-full of water OUT of the bathtub.

Good things take time and you can’t rush to perfection or you’ll completely miss the progress. I find it’s easier to practice patience when I reference the previous four tips… I know it can be hard but I believe in you! You’ve got this!

To Recap

Figure out your “why,” protect your “yes”, set your intentions, put smart boundaries in place, and practice patience so you can be the best version of yourself for your family and your business.

As a mom and business owner, I’m constantly trying, failing, and trying another approach. It’s about resilience and doing our best to be present in every moment.

I’ll leave you with this quote by Og Mandino:

“Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.” Og Mandino

This quote is especially true in parenting and the entrepreneurial journey of showing up every day to do your best, adding value wherever possible, and working towards your big dreams.