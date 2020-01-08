Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Grow Your Brain With One Simple Action

It's so easy, even babies do it. Maybe now we know why.

By

Photo by Minnie Zhou on Unsplash

Yawning.

We all do it. But why? Is it because we’re bored? Tired? Growing our brains?

Say what?

That’s right. Psychologist Andrew Gallup and his colleagues reported on a study of 109 individuals hailing from 19 species, including humans, elephants, mice and monkeys. The results?

“Analyses revealed that average yawn duration is a robust predictor of brain size and cortical neuron number across mammals,” states the paper.

In other words, yawns just may promote brain growth–and activity.

Gallup has been studying the science of yawns for years. Back in 2007, he proposed what is now known as the “thermoregulatory theory of yawning.” An article recently published on Scientific American’s website explains:

[The theory] holds that opening our jaws and sucking in air cools the brain, something other labs have found support for. Yawning might also kick the brain out of its so-called default mode–a sort of background humming-along state–and into a paying-attention state by increasing the circulation of cerebrospinal fluid, a 2014 paper found.

Yawning can increase blood flow to the brain via jaw stretching and the deep inhalation of air, replacing warmed blood in the brain with cooler blood from the heart, and allowing heat exchange with the ambient air, which is almost always cooler than body temperature.

“Longer and/or [more] powerful yawns should provide greater physiological effects,” Gallup said.

If yawns really do increase brain size and activity, the question naturally follows:

How can I make myself yawn?

You’ve surely heard of “contagious yawning,” or at least the idea behind it. Studies indicate that seeing another person yawn increases the likelihood that you follow with a yawn of your own.

So, if you’re interested in growing the power of your good old gray matter, try watching the video below. It shows 50 full yawns–and it may just get you going.

If it doesn’t seem to work at first, don’t despair. I didn’t actually yawn while watching the video (except for a few half-yawns that didn’t count). But since watching it, I actually can’t stop yawning.

And I feel myself getting smarter by the second.

Enjoy this post? Check out my book, EQ Applied, which uses fascinating research and compelling stories to illustrate what emotional intelligence looks like in everyday life.

A version of this article originally appeared on Inc.com.

Justin Bariso

Justin Bariso is an author and consultant who helps organizations think differently and communicate with impact. His book, "EQ Applied: The Real-World Guide to Emotional Intelligence," uses fascinating research, modern examples, and personal stories to illustrate how emotional intelligence works in real life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Farhan Monir Hussain / EyeEm/Getty Images
Wisdom//

This is Literally Why You Yawn

by The Conversation
Well-Being//

Enjoy your Natural Relaxation Mechanisms: Yawning, Sighing…

by David Truong Tan, DO - Life Coach
Community//

What is the Definition of Anxiety?

by Stephanie Dalfonzo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.