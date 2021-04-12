Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to grow as a family AND grow your business?

Do you know anyone that’s worked with Sir Elton John or Elon Musk, sent people down to see the wreck of the Titanic or closed museums in Florence for a private dinner party and then had Andrea Bocelli serenade them while they eat their pasta? Steve Sims did all these things! I had the chance to speak about how to be a great family man and also work on your business!

  • Have discipline through the day

Use a booking tool for your business AND family events. How many meetings do you have in the next two weeks with your family? Create discipline not only for your business but also for your family life and add breakfast with your family or family tours also into your calendar. If it is not in the calendar it is just a dream!

  • Fill out your calendar with things that you really want to do!

This means focusing and including family events also into your calendar and also saying more often no to other business opportunities. Accept the things that make you smile and book them into your calendar.

🎧🎧  You can listen to the whole interview here!

You can find more information about Steve on his website: https://www.stevedsims.com/ 

Go to my website: https://www.contentmentoring.com/  Do you need support with your content marketing strategy? You can book a free consultation here:

Schedule time with me

    Yakup Özkardes-Cheung, Content Manager, Author at Content Manager

    🔶 WHAT I DO:

    I help small and medium enterprises with their content strategy and create revenue with their knowledge.

    ✍️ Download my FREE Whitepaper: 5 steps on how to create a lot of content and earn money with your knowledge! https://www.contentmentoring.com/

     

    🔶 WHY IT MATTERS:
    Many entrepreneurs and business owners know that they have to create more content and deliver strategic value on their website and social media channels - but they don’t do it. Common sense is not common practice, so they lose money and potential clients. I help you to create social media postings, video snippets, podcasts, and much more. Book a free discovery session on my website: https://calendly.com/oezkardes-cheung/30-min

