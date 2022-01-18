How To Give Yourself the Love You Deserve

We can all agree that in a culture of perfect Instagram selfies and edited photos, it can be harder than ever to be kind to ourselves.

Giving myself love and kindness has never been an issue for me. Or so I thought.

But recently, I noticed a bit more negativity towards my mind and body. These came up in small ways, through thoughts of not being good enough. Or disliking the way my body looked. And I wanted to address them before they got out of hand. Here are the five things that I did to turn my attitude back around.

1. Improve Your Self Talk

It’s easy to go through our days on autopilot. But have you ever stopped and really noticed what you say to yourself? It can be a little bit disturbing! At least it can in my head.

I’ve heard many gurus tell you to change your thoughts as you think them. Unfortunately, I rarely realize I’m being unkind to myself until after the moment. Instead, I focused on using these self loving affirmations to change the thinking patterns over time. I said them repeatedly in the shower, and over the span of just a few weeks, I felt my perspective shift.

2. Journal Yourself to Better Self Love

Sometimes, we need to dig deeper and get to the heart of our insecurities and fears. These self love journaling prompts helped me do that. They also get you out of the same old thinking patterns and into a new level of awareness. Questions such as…

What makes you feel energetic and radiant?

What mistake can you forgive yourself for today?

What 3 hard things did you do today?

3. Take Better Care of Yourself

Often, when I get the most down on myself it’s because I haven’t been making the best choices for my body and mind. Or I’m overwhelmed with life. That’s why self-care is so important!

In order to love yourself, you have to respect your body and treat it well. So, take the time to meditate, exercise, eat healthy foods, read good books, and really nourish yourself for better self-love.

4. Take a Digital Break

Let’s face it, our technology is both amazing and destructive. Not only do we constantly compare ourselves to the fake lives we see online, but we also spend way too much of our time distracted with nonsense.

In order to give myself better love, I needed to take a break from my devices. I did a week detox from social media, and scheduled in regular periods of putting my phone away. I also turned off all social media and texting notifications from coming on my phone. (I replaced them with affirmations that popped up as reminders instead)

5. Make a Vision Board

Finally, when I’m critical of myself it’s important to remember that I’m a work in progress. I have faults, but I also have big beautiful dreams for my life that I am capable of accomplishing. (No matter what my faults are) I made a vision board to keep those dreams in the forefront of my mind. I also made sure that there are plenty of self-care and self-love practices on the board to keep my mental health in the best shape possible.

In Conclusion

None of us are perfect. But we get this one amazing life and it’s SO IMPORTANT to treat ourselves with kindness, love, and respect.

You are the ONLY person that you will live with for your WHOLE life. Don’t you want that person to be centered, purposeful, and happy? Treat yourself well, and the rest will take care of itself.