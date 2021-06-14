How to give yourself permission to live your life, your way

If you’ve been a mum for a few years now it can be hard to believe you use to have another name. You know the name you were born with rather than one you’ve acquired in recent times -MUMMM!! Do you remember her? Back in the day when you use to live your life, you lay in until all hours, do your own thing and had no responsibility? Nope, I can’t remember either as it seems so long ago.

She’s there!

Well, believe it or not under all the washing, ironing, endless nappies, career, school runs, bills, homework and the endless to-do list is a woman — an extraordinary woman with her own mind, passion, purpose and drive. You may see her regularly and if this is the case for you great, but if you’re wondering when was the last time you saw this amazing woman, then we must have a chat.

I understand your children are your world and the majority of us would do anything for our kids, but you must, simply must have your own identity and me-time while raising a family. Otherwise, you could begin to disappear and feel lost once your children flee the nest. I believe this is important to remember as time flies by and one minute your changing nappies, the next your heart is aching (or relieved!) because they’re off to school and then they’re packing up to leave home.

Ignore other people and live your life

Some people will think that having a career, hobby, passion, free time, nights out with the girls while raising a family is selfish. Some people will say you can’t have it all and some will say you wanted kids, so you have to sacrifice all of your time for them.

People are always going to be full of judgments and opinions, and you can’t please all of the people all of the time! You can’t live your life for other people; you have to do what’s right for you and your family. Of course, there has to be a balance, and you chose to have a family so yes this is your responsibility but this does not mean you can’t do or have things for yourself.

You do you

If you’ve been dreaming about a night out with friends, or some time alone book it in.

If you’ve wanted to start your own business, begin with a step towards this when the kids are in bed.

If you don’t know what you want to do, begin by writing down some things which interest or energise you and go from there.

If you have a career and now want to follow your passion then begin as this is the only place to start!

If you want to learn another language or further your education then have a look online for a course which you could do at your own pace.

If you’ve wanted to write a book or become a blogger, again begin. A few sentences a day will make all the difference, and then you’re already headed in the right direction.

You are important

Many of us are afraid of what people will think if we say we want more, or it could be you thought having children would be enough, and now you feel guilty because you desire more. There are a number of reasons but in all honesty, what’s important is you.

How you feel and what you want is equally as important as your children. Too many of us live from a place of what people expect of us, and how we should live according to our culture, rather than what we truly desire.

I know from personal experience I gave everything, and I was left with nothing in the tank. I was the martyr (many women fall into this trap) and rushed around like a looney doing everything. I believed for a long time, you had to sacrifice and give everything.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and if I had my time again, I would without doubt rest more, spend more time with friends, get to know myself better, say no and 100% stop people-pleasing.

Listen up!

To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with having a night away from your family.

There’s nothing wrong in saying you’re exhausted, and you need some me-time or you want a night out with your partner.

There’s nothing wrong with getting a friend to pick up your children from school so you can get your hair done.

There’s nothing wrong with having a career, or hobby as well as raising a family.

There’s nothing wrong with saying no and speaking up.

There’s nothing wrong with having a pyjama day and eating cake!

There’s nothing wrong with saying you’re unhappy and you want things to change.

Being open, real and authentic allows you the opportunity to live your life on your terms and there’s no greater liberation than this.

It’s now over to you — if you have a burning desire to do more, have more or be more then permit yourself to live your life, your way! A courageous way to live as you’re not conforming, blending in with everyone else and not playing your life small. The bonus is you become a great example to your children, as this will give them permission to do the same in their own life.