Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to get your team ready for remote working

Not everyone like being on a video call every day

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
https://unsplash.com/@yasmina
https://unsplash.com/@yasmina

While most people find online video conference preferable for team meetings. Its important to also have one to one meetings via telephone or voice conference. Not everyone like being on a video call every day. No point of having regular video calls with a hand full of people. When everyone on the call has muted their camera. There are many apps for conference calling. Make sure that you chose the one that matches your needs. Many of these apps have free versions which can be used if finance is an issue. While the free version will not have all of the options that the paid version would. Most of them are still very useful and liable. Be aware of security issues and do not engage in the use of risky substitutes that can sometime be found on the internet. Make sure the website you are using for your online conference call is genuine. Also ensure that the followings are in place. 

1. Ensure that team members have liable and safe internet connection that can be used for work.

2. Set out clear guidelines for meetings and other collaborations for the team. Determine what software is to be used for what purpose.

3. Set times that you, the leader, can and should be reached and the method of communication to be used in doing so.

4. Ensure that the team members are communicating with each other regularly in acceptable ways.

5. Ensure that they are safe systems in place for sharing information. This is necessary for team collaboration.

6. Suggest ways that team members can safely interact socially.

7. Be supportive of your staff. Show that you are unfazed and coping with the change in circumstances well. Your team will feel the same way.

    Blandine Obale, Founder at Umeand

    Blandine Obale is the CEO and Founder of Umeand. Umeand’s mission is to make scheduling simpler so we can connect and do more face to face.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Virtual Meeting
    Community//

    Tips to run a great virtual meeting

    by Oliver Mike
    Community//

    “Allow people to socialize virtually” With Fotis Georgiadis & Karen Hough

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Online Meeting etiquette
    Community//

    9 Rules of Video Meeting Etiquette Every Professional Should Know

    by vishal soni

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.