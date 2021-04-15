How to Get your Pitch Started

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!



Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!



I absolutely loved and appreciated the vibrancy of Christina Lenkowski, for whom I had the honour and the pleasure of interviewing on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show!



If the word extroverted (which Christina proclaims herself to be) could only ever be depicted through voice resonance alone…Christina takes the cake! This woman’s energetic vibe was beyond pulsating and consistently reverberated through the airwaves! Instantly, I felt the electric pull of Christina, which made for an awesome adventure on radio!

Christina’s superpower is (effortlessly) shining the light upon others, which speaks not only to the fibre of her being, but also speaks volumes for her ongoing success in the business world! Christina has an innate ability to facilitate others illumination so that they themselves become the attractor factor. This woman is beyond conscientious in assuming personal responsibility and professional ownership for anything and everything her name and reputation becomes attached to. Her astute recognition for the importance of paying attention to the smallest of details so as to execute properly right out of the gate, is meticulous. If every person who is poised within a leadership role could adopt this same level of work ethic; there would be zero skepticism or reticence for anyone who vulnerably and trustingly seeks out the services or the ‘promised’ deliverables of those in a position of authority.



As someone who trusts my own intuition, I was immediately convinced of Christina’s believability as it relates to credibility and integrity. This is a woman I would feel compelled to want to closely work with, trusting that she would fiercely advocate for me and who would instrumentally transcend the trajectory of my intended journey! Not only do her repeat clients attest to her invaluable attributes…Christina herself, holds true to her own self-declared worth and inherent value. Empowered people do not hesitate to empower others. In fact, empowered and highly esteemed individuals deem it their absolute responsibility in which to only ever pay it forward and to be of ultimate service to others. What an altruistic, non-negotiable standard for one to hold themselves to. Simply put, Christina is beholden to being, doing and giving her best!



I am confident that for anyone who kindly takes the time to treat themselves to the gift of listening to Christina…listening to Christina radiate throughout our infectious conversation with one another, (podcast link enclosed) many of you will likely want to hear more and to learn more about her as a person. As if that wouldn’t be yummy enough, you can also delve into discovering Christina’s impressive suite of services. Your future self will thank you! “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.



On behalf of both Christina and myself, we wish to mutually express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for generously taking the time to read this Feature Article! We equally wish to extend our appreciation to you for additionally taking the time to click on the enclosed podcast link of our high-vibing, inspirational dialogue with one another! For anyone who wishes to further connect with either or with both Christina Lenkowski and myself, please know that it would be our mutual pleasure and our joint honour to be of additional service to you in whichever ways you may deem to be a suitable fit!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS CHRISTINA LENKOWSKI?!

Christina Lenkowski is a forward-thinking publicity strategist and educator for entrepreneurs, speakers and authors looking to expand their credibility and go from “best-kept secret” to “go-to expert” in their industries through being a guest on other people’s podcasts.

During Christina’s thirteen years of PR agency and private consulting work, she helped clients earn spots in print publications like Martha Stewart Living, Sunset, Reader’s Digest, and Big Life, and online coverage in MSN.com and TravelChannel.com, among others.

After discovering what being a guest on podcasts did for her online-based business, she has since dedicated her work to helping other people see the same kind of results. She has been a She’s been a guest on over 10 podcasts, including, Her Empire Builder, Book Your Dream Clients and Health Coach Nation, and helped her private clients get booked on over fifty top-rated shows.

Christina has spoken on stages at conferences throughout the pacific Northwest and Midwest. Christina lives in Boise, Idaho, USA, with her husband and daughter.