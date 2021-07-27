How To Get Through The Inevitable Pandemic Burnout

One can only take so much of the lack of human connection! If you are anything like me you are probably one of many people around the world who have or are currently experiencing the pandemic burnout. The usual routines of morning coffee at your favorite coffee shop or drive to work are deeply missed by working from home everyday.

I have in the past few months though seem to have reached a point where it feels like enough is enough! Many of my friends seem to be experiencing a similar pandemic tiredness. There have been down days with tears and exhaustion. The feeling that this may never end. If you are feeling the same then you’re not alone in this long year of isolation and introspection.

My family in the middle of the pandemic decided to move across the country to a new state for my new job. What it means is that we uprooted our life of living in the same city for almost 20 years to a new surrounding. It doesn’t help being constantly reminded by your child that they miss their old home and friends.

Photo By Maarten Van Den Heuvel

Moving during a pandemic comes with its own unique challenges. Just when everyone is re-entering the world I am not really sure what I am re-entering into! There comes a sense of security with stability and familiarity. Moving feels like finding your bearings all over again. The unfamiliarity around streets, the culture or the weather. Yes California does seem to have its own of everything!

Finding a new hair stylist, new doctor, new gym and new everything you can think of is tiresome. To get through, I had to constantly remind myself that my family is safe and healthy. Some days though even this assurance isn’t enough.

It made me wonder what that one thing is for you that would help you during this difficult period and uplift your spirits. I realized it’s the sense of community and belonging for me. I enjoy belonging to a community whether it’s with my old neighborhood or old co-workers. I didn’t realize how much I miss belonging to a team, the hallway conversations, the lunches and the happy hours.

As I re-enter the world I am working on re-building my community through a new meditation group, a new gym, socializing with new neighbors and parents of my son’s friends.

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash

To help get through this Covid fatigue, I leaned on a few strategies that worked for me. I am sharing them in hopes that it would help you cope with it as well:

Reflecting On The One Thing: You might have that one thing that can help you get through, can you reflect on what you missed the most? An old dance class you enjoyed or a new pandemic habit you picked up that can help be that bridge into the newish, old world. You might even have built a list of stress reducing techniques over time that you can lean into!

You’re Not Alone: If you are feeling the pandemic burnout or feel that you aren’t ready for things to go back to normal, know that you are not alone in this. Moving to a new state of mind requires consistent, conscious effort. Make choices that help you have a better/uplifting day.

Be Kind To Yourself: Practice self-love. Be kind to yourself and give yourself the space and opportunities to go easy on yourself. This could mean relaxing on to-do lists and practicing positive self talk.

Be Vulnerable: It’s ok to show your vulnerabilities, this is one of the unique times in the world where multiple people are experiencing the same thing at the same time. I found that even people I am very not close to open up about how difficult they are finding this phase the minute I open up.

Lean On One Another: Leaning on each other and deriving strength from each other will help us navigate these tough times. If you see someone not being themselves, reach out and offer support. If you are really looking, you can tell when people’s spirits are down.

Photo By Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and Courage aren’t always comfortable, but they are never weakness. Brene Brown

Do you have a Pandemic Vulnerability or Pandemic Lean On story to share? Would love to hear how your community/support system has helped you.