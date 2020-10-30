How to Get Through a Breakup

Take a deep breath baby. It’s not going to be easy, but you will make it out. You have to.

Breakups are the hardest thing a person goes through. When you truly love someone, losing them, and watching them be happy without you, feels like hell. It feels like a tailored torture made specifically for you. Watching the person you love start to hate you, is hell.

Breakups feel like a betrayal. When you are broken up with, it genuinely feels like the person you trusted and love took a knife to your chest. It feels as if they stabbed you in the back. In a way, they did.

They went back on every promise they made to you, and they decided to prioritize their happiness over yours, and evidently, at your expense. It feels like hell.

But guess what? That’s love for you.

Think about your parents for a second. Your parents spent YEARS of their lives paying for your expenses, raising you, taking you to outings, just so you could move out and forget their birthday. Think of the teacher who ran the after school club you attended everyday, after those four years, you graduate. You leave. You never go back to your highschool. Same with the Nanny who watched you as a child, the baseball coach who taught you how to hit a homerun. All fragments of your imagination, pleasant memories of your upbringing, but all a part of your thankless past.

Love is selfless.

In breaking up with you, your partner is taking on the role of the child, and you, the selfless parent. In leaving you, your partner has determined that they have collected the love they needed from you, and now they are ready to move on.

You should let them.

It really truly hurts and rips your heart out, but you should let them.

Reflecting and taking accountability:

Yes. Obviously no one is perfect, and yes you made your mistakes. But remember, your partner did too. You do NOT have to be perfect to deserve love. To deserve a healthy relationship, and your ex knows this. Your ex knew when they started dating you that you were not perfect. No human being is. So take a deep breath and relax. You weren’t left because of your mistakes, you were left because your partner wants something else. Let them have it and focus on the art of letting go of attachment.

Making your wants and needs clear to your ex helps, but only say it once. If they don’t want to be with you after you offer them the relationship you feel they deserve just say, “ok, I’m here if you change your mind, this isn’t what I want, but if it’s what you want, then I wish you the best and I want you to be happy.”

Then take a step away and focus on yourself. Take their no seriously. If they change their minds they’ll reach out, since you told them they can, but until and unless they do, just focus on yourself and start moving on.

You’re single now so do things single people do. Be free and have fun, and try to focus on yourself.

Pessimism:

This is tough. The, “what if I die alone and never find a partner like them again?” The, “I’ll never be happy again,” The, “What if they find someone new?”.

Yeah. These thoughts suck. Let’s tackle them though:

“What if I die alone and never find a partner like them?” HMMMM time to change our perspective a bit. What does it mean to, “die alone” and why is everyone scared of it? I think what we really mean when we fear, “dying alone” is facing life’s challenges alone. Facing the unknown alone. I find it interesting that we tend to tag our two greatest fears together, ‘death’ and ‘loneliness’. What we’re really asking is, “how will I be able to face the scary things in life alone, without a partner… You aren’t alone baby. You will never be alone. You are loved by friends, coworkers, family, strangers, you are loved, and you WILL be loved by more. Right now, you feel alone. But you aren’t. You aren’t. Oh but here’s the kicker to this question, it’s the second part, “What if I don’t find a partner like them again.” Now here’s the thing, YOU WILL. You will find a partner like, “them again” and what I think we all mean by this is that rare unique quality your partner had that no one else does. See, your partner did SOMETHING different. Something exciting. It’s hard because they awakened a new thing that you want. A new trait or quality you now crave. My ex was exciting and fun. He planned dates and trips for me, he bought me food, he was an optimist, he was adventurous and sweet and introverted. He would research things for me without me asking, he would cheer me on for every book I wrote. He did special things for me. He IS special. But he isn’t the only special person in the world. He taught me what I want, I realized our relationship was the hardest to recover from because it was followed by a bunch of relationships that didn’t leave me fulfilled in the slightest. He made time for me and planned dates and outings. My past partners did not. So I considered him special, one of a kind, and I clung to him. I wanted this treatment. I wanted his love and the way in which he loves. But now I just have a different standard. Now I know what I want. I now know I don’t want to be stood up, ignored, ghosted, I now know I don’t want to be the ONLY one to plan dates. I now know I want someone to travel with, experience life with. I now know I want something else. Bigger than what I had before. So now, I won’t settle for less, I’ll settle for more. He’s not the only man in the world who will do special things for me and meet my needs like that, and your partner isn’t the only one who will meet yours either. Was your partner just very kind? Was your partner good at giving you affection? What was it exactly that your partner did for you that you want? Find it. Take your time, and find it. You are not going to “die alone” that’s like fearing you’ll die without ever finding a job. That’s not true. You’ll find your dream job if you keep applying, and leaving companies you aren’t happy at. Same with partners, you’ll find your dream partner by doing on dates. Keep trying. “I’ll never be happy again”: yes you will. You’ll be happy for a split second today when you go on tiktok, you’ll be happy for a moment when your friend notices your new haircut, you’ll be happy when your dinner is ready, you’ll feel content watching ASMR. The goal is to feel happy more frequently throughout the day then sad. Right? Right. So get out of the unhappy yucky gross feelings. Get into the positive space. Get into the laughter. Laugh 5 minutes a day, everyday, then 5 more tomorrow, then 5 more the next day. etc. “What if they find someone new?”: Look. This one is harder to accept. But, here’s the truth. One of three outcomes will occur; 1. your partner will realized they messed up and will ask for you back, and you’ll get back together. 2. your partner will not realize they messed up and date someone new. 3. your partner will date someone new, realized they messed up, then date you again. So… yes. Your partner will likely find someone new eventually. Will they be their soulmate? Probably not right away. The likelihood your partner is going to meet their soulmate in their very next relationship is slim. A lot of people breakup. A lot of marriages end, people are imperfect. And finding love is hard. Your partner might find someone new. That’s a possibility. They already know you don’t want them to, but they might anyways. It’s not because they want to find, “better” they want to find a “better fit”. Let them. That’s the selfless thing I was discussing earlier about love. Right? Love is COMPLETELY unfair (at times). And you deserve a relationship and a type of love which IS FAIR. This isn’t it. This heartbreak you’re feeling right now isn’t what you deserve. And there is so much good and happiness in the world for us to chase after. So let’s chase it. Together 🙂

It’s time to chase happiness, positivity, and good feelings. It is time to chase the things that make us happy. It will take a lot of work, time, and patience, but let’s do this together.