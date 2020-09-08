How to Get the Impact You Want

Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great. Mark Twain

I once told someone this was my favorite quote. Finding it again brought up the many reasons I love it. All during my life, I have encountered people who were nay-sayers and tried to belittle my ambitions. There was a time when I truly believed those who told me: “You can’t do that!”; “That’s too big for you to do.”; “Who do you think you are?”; and the proverbial “We’ve tried that before and it won’t work!” Well, I’m a very different person today. I will listen to the nay-sayers and find the truth in what they say, but I no longer think what they say is the truth.

I have come to believe that these belittlers are small people who always take this stance. They are usually those that are afraid of change and are missing something in their own lives and also believe in what other nay-sayers are telling them. Have you noticed how these kind of people are draining to be around and when you leave them you are feeling more tired than energized?

So, imagine surrounding yourself with “the really great (who) make you feel that you, too, can become great”?

Among the valuable lessons I have learned has been the idea of “being responsible for your impact”. We got a lot of practice and play at understanding our impact on those around us. It is a very interesting experience to objectively notice your impact on others, whether it be with words or deeds, or even having an impact because you are merely present and silent. Begin to notice this in every aspect of your daily life.

One filled with joy preaches without preaching. Mother Teresa

Begin to notice what happens with the words you choose to speak. What happens with the actions you take? How does this impact those around you? Consciously do this and when you are not getting the impact you want, change something.

This practice has helped me see the difference between being with those that belittle my ideas and being with those that fully support, while even pushing back on, my ideas. I guarantee you that for the rest of my life, I want to surround myself with really great people who make me feel that I, too, can become great!

Example is not the main thing in influencing others. It is the only thing. Albert Schweitzer

Just for today, be really great, and make others feel that they, too, can become great.

And, if all else fails, remember…

If you can’t be a good example, then you’ll just have to be a horrible warning. Catherine Aird

Written by Pat Obuchowski