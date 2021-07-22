Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to get success – Yash chavda

Age has nothing to do with success- it is all a result of your hard work and talent. This fact has been proven true by a 17-year-old ahmedabad, gujarat entrepreneur & Singer yash chavda who has not only made a name for himself at such a young age but also inspired tens and thousands of youngsters around the globe. Yash chavda is a ahmedabad, Gujarat-based Singer, entrepreneur, influencer, Blogger And the founder of IS Media & Technologies has started blogging at the young age of 17, he learned various blog-related strategies, tactics and became a successful blogger And digital marketing expert.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
    Yash Chavda

