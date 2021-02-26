How to Get Started Putting Love to Work

Every Wednesday I encourage people to do ONE thing to put the power of love to work in their organization, through my newsletter Amare Wave Wednesday. These consistent actions are collectively growing the wave and making people happier and businesses better.

To get started putting love to work in your business, ask yourself and your colleagues these two simple assessment questions: 1) Do we love our customers? 2) Do they love us back?

If the answers are not an immediate and definitive YES, there is Amare work to be done. I recommend asking these questions as a first step because they effectively catalyze the conversation, they are not threatening, and they bring up results that every business leader wants, no matter how jaded or warlike.

When you have customers that love you and when everyone in your organization loves the customers, you have better outcomes. Things like increased profit, more market share, customer loyalty, etc. All outcomes that any business leader can agree are desirable.

After asking yourself the two assessment questions above, consider the three “MAO” psychological factors that can affect your success so you know how to move forward from your assessment results.

Motivation – Is more customer love something you strongly desire and would value?

Ability – Do you have the requisite skills, knowledge, and resources to generate more customer love?

Opportunity – Do you have the time, space, and permission to take action on customer love?

If after doing the assessment you discover both that there is Amare work to be done and that you do want to prioritize putting love to work in your organization right now, read on.

Three Powerful Ways to Catch The Amare Wave

In my book, The Amare Wave, I provide dozens of ways to get started putting love to work and catching the wave of business change. Here are a few that most people find especially engaging and challenging. See the designated pages of my book for much more.

Ditch predatory language. Search out hostile words like “crush competitors” and “capture customers” in your business plans, emails, presentations – and even in your thoughts and intentions. Then replace with equally evocative non-violent replacements. See pp. 60-67.

Make money your servant, not master. List five things – positive and negative – that come to mind when you think of money. Notice your emotional response to each and choose one to work on. This will help you shift your thinking to value money as a gift, not as god or devil. See pp. 23-31, 233-237.

Forget outcomes, focus on the work. Of course, outcomes are vitally important to any business. But being attached to them gets worse results. Assess how much time you and your people are distracted by desired outcomes, how much you’re in the flow, and how much your self-esteem is tied to achievement. See pp. 212-221.

Putting love to work in your organization is something you can begin today. You don’t need anything special to do this work except a willingness to begin and an open mind. I encourage you to try each of the three examples I list above this week and see what changes in your interactions with your customers and team.

If you’d like to share your results, please visit me at MosheEngelberg.com and send me an email!

Today’s Amare Wave Wednesday Quote

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

―Lao Tsu, in the Tao Te Ching

Originally published on MosheEngelberg.com

