How to Get Started in Hospitality | Jon Farzam

If you are considering a job within the hospitality world, there are a few ways you can get a career off the ground. The fact that you have choices can make it challenging to know which way to turn. Read on for six tips on how to get started in hospitality.

Look for Inspiration

Are there industry leaders that you look up to? Perhaps there is a person you have admired for many years in an industry you would enjoy working in. Pick a few people and then learn about their career paths, such as how they got to where they are today. If you aren’t sure where to begin, check out this Inspirational Career Timeline.

Consider Your Priorities

Consider how much of your time and energy you can put into your work. Will you be balancing work and a family? What would you like to get out of your career? Can you sacrifice a large chunk of time to spend on your career? Knowing what you are after will help put you in the right frame of mind to succeed. Hospitality, in particular, is an unforgiving industry with 365 working days/year, grueling schedules, and a high turnover rate.

Research Thoroughly

It’s essential to understand what skills you will need to succeed in your chosen hospitality field. Think about the parts of the area that particularly interest you. Most people choose either the food and beverage path or operations. Where do you see yourself working? How many other leaders have enjoyed success? Be prepared to choose a path that compliments your particular skill set.

Understand the Language

Take some time to explore the industry you are considering in a hands-on way. Go out and speak with others who are working on it right now. Ask about any changes you may not have heard of yet. See if your skills will align with the path you are considering.

Set Up Expectations

You’ll need to put in the work if you want to succeed. Be prepared for long hours and hard days. Be willing to start with an entry-level position, even if you feel you are over-qualified for the job. Chances are, you’ll see advancement soon if you apply yourself from the door.

Be Professional

Reach out to potential employers. Make sure you send out professional, clean resumes, followed by thank-you letters after interviews. Show initiative, and don’t give up. When you want to do something badly enough, patience and persistence will pay off.

