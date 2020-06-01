Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Get Started If You Don’t Know Where to Start

And why "I'm busy" is no excuse for failing to fight for racial justice.

By
Photo by Vince Fleming on Unsplash
Photo by Vince Fleming on Unsplash

It’s been a hard week. Month. Year. 400 years.

George Floyd. Ahmaud Aubery. Breonna Taylor. Not to mention Christian Cooper and every other racist assault that doesn’t end in murder. And these are just the most recent. The one’s that made the news.

When you saw this email pop up in your inbox today, you probably weren’t expecting me to be writing about racial injustice. It’s not what I typically write about. But when I sat down to write this morning, it felt irresponsible to write about anything else. (And honestly, I haven’t been thinking about anything else anyway.)

You’re used to productivity and stress relief tips. And I promise. We’re gonna bring it around full circle. But right now, let’s take a moment to be angry that black people are STILL being killed in this country for no reason at all.

You might be thinking, yeah, I’m angry too! But what can I do about it??

As I’m so often telling my clients, we procrastinate when we don’t have a clear next step. When a problem, task or job seems big and overwhelming, we have a tendency to say to ourselves “I’ll get started on that tomorrow”. It’s amorphous, we’re not sure how to begin. So we just…don’t.

So, in that spirit, because systemic racism is one of the biggest, most overwhelming problems our country faces, I’m gonna help you out. We’re gonna talk about a few ways to just get started, from whereever you are. Yesterday, I saw someone post on Facebook about how they have done a lot of reading, but don’t see how they can add to the conversation without simply increasing the noise at best. I think that’s a cop out.

If you’re angry too, if you want things to change in this country, but you’re not sure where to start, here are just a few options:

  • This is a fantastic list of 75 Things White People Can Do to Fight Racial Justice. Pick one. Do it today. Then tomorrow, pick another. Make it even easier for yourself by just going down the list starting at #1. (And you can do this stuff if you’re not white too, but I’m betting I don’t have to tell you that!)
  • Read about race, read books by POC, and talk about what you’re reading with the people in your life. Don’t let money, or physical distancing, be the reason you’re not reading these books. The public library system in the US is amazing, and even if we can’t leave our houses to pick up physical books, we can use the free Libby app to access digital library books.
  • Listen to a podcast about race. Talk to your friends and family about what you learned. Code Switch is one of my favorites, but here’s a list of more options.
  • Watch 13th. It’s on Netflix. (And you’re probably done with Tiger King by now.)
  • Donate to organizations doing good work. This one takes almost no time at all. If the resource you have access to right now is money, not time, here’s a list of organizations you can donate to.
  • Talk to your kids about race. Do your best to raise anti-racist children. Not sure where to start? Here’s a resource to get you started.
  • Call your representatives and demand change! The 5 Calls app makes it so easy. Just input your zip code and it will give you the numbers of your representatives and even simple scripts for the issues you care about.

Action is the antidote. To a lot of things.

When we take action, we feel more in control. We feel less stressed. We are moving forward and making progress. (See, I said I’d bring it full circle!)

You don’t have to spend a ton of time. You don’t have to participate in protests. You just have to do something. Be anything but complacent.

And if you’re thinking “but I don’t have time for this”! “My life is so busy already.” “I’m working full time and I’m homeschooling my kids.” “I’m trying to figure out what to do this summer without childcare or vacations.” I get it. I do. What you know what? We don’t find time. We make time. Don’t do everything I listed, just start with one single thing. Spend just 5 minutes on one of the action above.

Many years ago I started to rid myself of the language “I didn’t have time.” Because it’s just not true. We all have the same amount of time. What I now say instead is “I didn’t prioritize that”. Not only does this language allow me to feel a bit more agency. But it also keeps me in check. I don’t want to look back and have to tell myself (or my kids), “I didn’t prioritize fighting for racial justice”.

For myself at least, I want to redirect even just a small part of my remaining productive energy to make things just a little bit better. If my house is a little dirtier this week, but I spend 30 minutes talking to my kids about race, I will have made the right decision.

What about you? What action will you take this week?

Alexis Haselberger, Time Management and Productivity Coach

Alexis Haselberger, Time Management and Productivity Coach at Alexis Haselberger Coaching and Consulting

Alexis Haselberger helps people (and teams) do more, and stress less via 1:1 coaching, group coaching, workshops and online courses.  Her goal is to help people use their time intentionally, so they can do more of what they want, less of what they don't, and create the balance that's right for them.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Sometimes to write a book you need to “manage your ego and stay in your lane” With author Joe Steele

by Marco Derhy
Getty Images
Mental Health//

Taraji P. Henson: “You Have To Do Whatever It Takes to Get Your Mind Right”

by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
Getty Images
Wisdom//

Spotlight On: Ingrid Michaelson

by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.