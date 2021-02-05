How to Get Rid of Clutter and Get Organized

Many of us work from home. Teach our kids at home. Hang out virtually with our friends at home. Home is no longer a sanctuary to get away from the craziness of the world—it’s everything. Clutter causes stress. The sight of piles of “stuff” everywhere can leave you feeling defeated and drained. Decluttering and getting organized will help you will regain valuable time, reduce stress and improve your health.

Michelle’s guest on Beauty, Love & Transformation, Mary Cornetta, is the founder and co owner of Sort and Sweet Inc, a professional organizing company. In this episode, Mary and Michelle share simple and effective ways to declutter and create systems to make your home and life simpler and sweeter.

In this video they discuss: