Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Get Results Consistently So You Can Stop Wasting Time On Things That Don’t Work (or Making Bad Long-Term Decisions)…

Someone retweeted a short video from TV show host Jimmy Kimmel in Spring 2020. Apparently, Jimmy was replying to an insult that had been lobbed at him by President Donald Trump the day before.  I watched the 2-minute clip to see what Jimmy had to say; he’s been prominently outspoken against the Trump administration since […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
How To Get Results Consistently So You Can Stop Wasting Time On Things That Don&#039;t Work (or Making Bad Long-Term Decisions)... Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

Someone retweeted a short video from TV show host Jimmy Kimmel in Spring 2020. Apparently, Jimmy was replying to an insult that had been lobbed at him by President Donald Trump the day before. 

I watched the 2-minute clip to see what Jimmy had to say; he’s been prominently outspoken against the Trump administration since the beginning. 

This video was not much different, as Jimmy did his best at a dignified reply, which was respectable and forgettable at the same time… until Jimmy ended the video with a joke-insult lobbed back at Trump. 

Which is where Jimmy blew it. 

***

I don’t know the relationship between Trump and Kimmel (if one even exists at all), but I do know that Trump’s political brand has been consistent: insult people via Twitter, each tweeted grenade consolidating his base. 

He’s damned good at it, like it or not. 

Jimmy Kimmel has given impassioned speeches and targeted monologues aimed at Donald Trump for awhile. I don’t watch Kimmel’s show, but judging by the sheer number of Trump-targeted monologues listed in a YouTube search, I’ll assume that Jimmy’s audience likes them. 

When people throw insults at President Trump, it makes me think back to the months after the 2016 election and how the “resistance” was the call to action. 

Whatever Trump does, we resist. 

Whatever he stands for, we’re the opposite. 

When he goes low, we go high. 

As of this writing, it’s been nearly 4 years. Trump now has everyone playing his game. 

They’re insulting him. Name calling. Replying to his tweets with their own snark. 

Problem: Trump is a pro at that stuff, and he has the biggest megaphone of anyone. Even when you win with a better joke, you cue up more attention to his next reply. 

What happened to the moral high ground of be-better-than-he-is? 

***

As a basketball player, my defensive strategy was to always identify what my opponent liked to do, then force him to do the opposite. 

If he liked playing slow, I forced the pace. 

If he liked an up-and-down, high paced style, I slowed the game down. 

If he was a scorer, I wouldn’t let him get the ball. 

If he liked to dribble, we’d double-team him so he had to pass. 

The last thing I ever wanted to do was play the opponent’s preferred style — even if I could beat them at it: Beating them at their own game was a physical victory, and those tables can turn very easily when everyone is highly skilled. 

Beating an opponent at a game that they didn’t even want to play is a mental victory, after which that opponent may never want to play against you again. 

Physical victory (their game): cutting a branch off a tree 

Mental victory (their anti-game): digging up the roots of a tree

The whole point was to get into the psychology of the opponent and beat them mentally — after which, the physical part is easy (if I even needed it). 

Trading insults with President Trump (who has the largest platform anyone could ever have) is like playing Shaquille O’Neal one-on-one with a strategy of “using your strength and power.” 

It won’t work. Even if strength and power is your best attribute. 

Good strategy always aims to take the opposition’s legs out from under them. Achieve that, and your job is easy. 

Bad strategy — or no strategy — is to only do what you do, with no regard for disarming your opponent. If you’re skilled enough, you might win anyway, which only makes you more confident that you can get away with not strategizing… until you can’t anymore. 

Then you’re unprepared. 

Never play your opponent’s game. Find out what it is, only to make them do the opposite. 

This strategy requires personal discipline, which is why I’m making my book The Mirror Of Motivation FREE right now. 

With this, you can strategize by first understanding yourself, then using that knowledge to break down every challenge and opponent you face. 

Claim your copy here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#1486: Why People Fail To Plan & Strategize

#1285: How To Strategize Your Success

#1284: How To Keep Your Hopes Alive

#991: Greatness Is Greedy — Are You?

#990: How To Raise Your Opinion Of Yourself

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup 

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

You’re Right Jimmy Kimmel, it Shouldn’t Matter how Much Money you Make in Order to Save your Child’s Life

by Bed Rest Life Coach
Community//

Will America End With A Bang Or A Whimper?

by Ira Israel
4 Pillars of Heart-Centered LinkedIn Marketing
Community//

4 Pillars of Heart-Centered LinkedIn Marketing

by Scot J Chrisman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.