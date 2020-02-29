How to Get Over a Breakup

Getting over an ex and getting over a breakup are two different things, but once you understand how both are connected, the process will be much easier to get over both.

DON’T RUSH IT, TAKE YOUR TIME TO GRIEVE

So your significant other choose to break up with you. Now you are experiencing a lot of emotions; rage, sadness, regret, guilt, missing the person, longing, hatred, these are all completely normal feelings to experience. Though others (maybe even your ex) will try to pressure you to get over it and let it all go as soon as possible, take a second to breath. Let me be the person to reaffirm that it’s OKAY to take your time to grieve the person. When I was speaking to a counsellor I was angry and upset that I still missed my ex even months after my breakup, but the counsellor reaffirmed me that 4-5 months is still relatively a recent breakup. I was surprised to hear this, as I felt I had to justify why it took so long, when in reality, he was telling me that it actually hasn’t been that long at all yet.

Hearing this gave me permission to feel my pain, rather than feel guilty of angry at myself for regressing. Take your time to grieve, if grief was easy or short lived than there would be no risk to dating, no need to feel committed to anyone, no personal growth. It’s ok to take your time to get over not only your ex, but also your anger from the breakup.

YOUR ANGER IS VALID UNDERSTAND IT’S TRYING TO PROTECT YOU

When we’re in a relationship, we see the world in a tinted rose-colored lens. Disagreements might have been more intense than you realized them to be, and a lot of the work you put in to work on forgiving your ex when they did something wrong during your time together, might have meant repressing some of your true feelings. When the breakup happens, you are no longer trying to appease your ex, and those rose-colored glasses start to come off. That’s when the anger you’ve been feeling against your ex for months, maybe even years, is finally getting the opportunity to be acknowledged. A lot of people mistake your anger post-breakup as your anger for being rejected. This is not the case, you are angry because of the way you were rejected, you are angry at the way you were treated, the things that were said to you, the boundaries your ex crossed, the hurt your ex caused you despite promises of commitment and love. Your anger is valid and normal. Your anger is finally being acknowledged and it’s time to release it in productive ways. These productive ways do not include angry messaging your ex (I learned that the hard way). Tell your ex, ONCE exactly why you’re angry / upset with them in the kindest way possible. Calmly tell them how you feel and why you felt they wronged you, but ensure they also know you still care about them and just need some space to try to move on. Then every time you feel angry, use that anger in ways aside from messaging your ex. Yes, they likely did wrong you, but they aren’t going to understand no matter how badly you want to understand. “Maybe if they understand, they will realize they were wrong and come back,” NO. They might already know they wronged you, but that isn’t going to make them come back, because if they wanted to be with you, they would have resolved your argument like all the other ones of the past, but now they want nothing to do with you, which right now probably feels quite awful, but you’ll eventually understand it as a blessing.

Use your anger at the gym. Use your anger by journaling, find a counsellor to vent to about your hurt, find a support group of likeminded people that can address your hurting and fight against it, use your anger to succeed and push yourself to greatness.

DENIAL/ LONGING

When you aren’t feeling rage towards your ex for the wrongs they have committed against you, you’re going to miss them. Sometimes those rose colored lenses slip back on. This constant flip/flop between hate and love will certainly feel confusing. There is a reason that anger is sticking around, and it is because of the longing. The anger is preventing you from getting back together with the person who hurt you, until the longing feeling goes away, you will still feel this intense anger. So how do you make the longing go away?

This is the hardest part of a breakup, because you can’t just force it to go away. Acknowledge the bad times. Try to understand that the breakup happened for good reason and reassure yourself of that by considering the past. Recall the incompatibilities or the hurt they caused you, to remind yourself why you broke up in the first place. Missing the person will go away with time. Once you cut off all communication completely, it will feel like hell. In fact, it will be the worst feeling you’ve ever experienced, BUT the first 2 weeks is the worst, the first month is pretty bad also, anything after that point gets better. You have more clarity and you start to miss your ex less.

DO NOT CONTACT YOUR EX

This is the hard part, because you can go a long period of time without contacting your ex, and then contact them one day thinking you’re over them, but the feelings will flood back and set you back again. This is not fair to you. Even if you have the best intentions with reaching out, just don’t. Your ex clearly isn’t mature enough to check in on you, so why would you return the favour to them? Don’t talk to their friends either, they aren’t going to be on your side, even if you once considered them friends, they picked their side, they don’t care about you, and it’s their loss. Not yours. Don’t bother contacting your ex, they are just going to be rude and mean and entitled. They have an heir to them now that they rejected you, they think they’re better than you and they feel they know best. This is far from the truth, and in time they may or may not see that it doesn’t really matter. As long as YOU know that you are a catch and your ex is the only one missing out right now. As long as you work on yourself and be the best person you can be, your ex is the only one who is going to be missing out.

DON’T FALL FOR THEIR REALITY

What I mean by this, in their world, you messed up, you lost the best thing that ever happened to you, they rejected you therefore they can find better. They were the perfect partner and you were horrible, dramatic, and sensitive and clearly you’re obsessed with them and sad.

Yeah, no. This can’t be farther from the truth. I had an ex who used to tell me “I don’t want to get back together” if we ever came in contact without me even asking!

Your ex is going to try to convince you you’re sad and need to get over it. Don’t listen to them, they are probably just as sad, if not more so, than you. They are ALSO getting over you, believe it or not your ex does have emotions, and they were also invested in you. There is no way they just completely got over you within a short period of time, and you are not more distraught from the breakup than they are, no matter how badly your ex of their friends try to convince you you are.

People like to assume the dumpee is crying their eyes out every night and is never going to heal. You are NOT more upset than your ex is, you’re both going through a breakup, both of you. Your ex is also just as sad as you, trust me. I had an ex who made it sound like he instantly got over me but then he started posting sad breakup songs on social media months later. Trust me, trust me, TRUST ME. it’s an act and it’s fake. They are sad too, you’re not desperate. But just because they are sad, it DOES NOT MEAN THEY WANT YOU BACK, NOR DOES IT MEAN YOU WANT THEM BACK IF YOU ARE SAD.

Try to understand that you might not actually want them back as much as you think you do. Missing someone and wanting them back are two different things. And with time, you’ll stop feeling both of those things.

ACCEPTANCE

Accept that your ex doesn’t want to be together and accept that you think that’s best also. It’s hard, it’s so hard, especially if you feel your ex was more attractive, more successful, makes friends easier, etc. etc. etc. Doesn’t matter. Use the traits you liked in your ex and make them stronger in you. Were they more “successful” than you? Cool, what was it that you learned from them that made them so successful? How can you apply those traits to your own life and your own goals. Were they more “attractive” than you? What was it about their personality that attracted them to you? How can you add those traits to your own life? Did they make friends easier? How can you make new friends too? What did you learn from your ex that you can apply to better yourself?

These are the types of questions you need to be asking yourself, not, “I’ll never find someone like them again! They were perfect and had all the traits I lack,” NO. Try, “I really liked this trait in my ex, and that one trait alone doesn’t mean we are compatible per se, but how can I apply that trait I liked in them to myself to feel more complete and to fill in the gap that my ex used to fill in my own life.

LET THE UNIVERSE DO ITS THING

Chances are, you didn’t even expect your ex to ask you out in the first place. Chances are, your entire relationship was unexpected at first. You didn’t see it coming, it just sort of happened. So let the universe do it’s thing. If the relationship came out of nowhere and was unexpected and the breakup came out of nowhere and was unexpected, than what else will the universe surprise you with? Don’t try to get your ex back, don’t try to find a new partner, don’t go looking at first, do the work you need to do and do the things you can control, like working on your goals, on your faults, on handling your emotions, THEN LET THE UNIVERSE DO ITS THING. Maybe you’ll be friends again one day, maybe you’ll be reunited one day, maybe you’ll find someone who is a much better fit for you, maybe you’ll be so successful you won’t feel the need to have a romantic partner in your life at all. Just focus on the future and focus on the present, but move on from the past, and take as much time as you need to do it.