Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Get Out Of Your Own Way. Coaching Story Jacinda

Jacinda was a successful life coach who came to me seeking support for how to brand or market herself effectively. She wanted to expand her clientele and services from individuals to groups.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Coaching Story: Jacinda

At the end of each chapter of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way, there is a “Coaching Story.”. These are stories from my coaching sessions; personal stories that have touched me. All names have been changed for confidentiality purposes.

As Jacinda and I began the coaching, I noticed that there was a discrepancy between where she was in her life and where she wanted to be. We both agreed to look at some of the limiting thoughts and limiting patterns to break through whatever barriers had prevented her from getting where she wanted to go. In my experience, you have to help yourself before you can help others. I always use the analogy of the flight attendants’ safety message to the passengers when the aircraft is about to take off: “Put your oxygen mask on first before you help others.”

Once we had established how we would like to work together and that this was her space to experiment, explore, and examine, we were ready to go.

“I’m in transition, and I don’t know what that means for me to get back onto my path.”

“So, what does that mean, ‘get back onto my path’? And what would that look like?”

“For me, it is helping people to feel different, helping them make the shift. I want to help women and men on all levels. It’s important for me, especially women.”

“I see. So helping women and men on all levels is important for you. Is this what you are currently doing now?”

“No. I think I have the training, accreditations, and experience, but I’m uncertain how to go forward and transition into my new phase.”

Interestingly, Jacinda required certainty in herself about what she wanted, and her doubt came out in her energy and created a reservation in prospective clients. We revisited her limiting thoughts and limiting patterns.

“I don’t know. I can hear myself speaking, and I can feel that people listen, but they don’t want to follow me because I am not certain of what I am saying. My core energy, my body language, my tone, everything, emphasises my qualms.”

“What happens to your energy?”

“I used to worry so much about how I was coming across. I feel like the spotlight is on me. When I work with clients, they say similar things, and I know exactly how they feel because I am in the same boat.”

“Let’s get back to you. Is that OK?”

Jacinda nodded.

“When you start promoting yourself, the spotlight is on you? Is this when you are one-to-one or in groups?”

“Most definitely in groups. This is where I feel the attention and the tension!”

When we are going through any personal or professional change, we are forced to see that what worked in the past may not work for the future. The assembly of people was a great contributing factor as to why Jacinda felt terrified. I suggested that Jacinda attend events, learn new skills, and keep abreast of what was new in her field to help her feel she was the real deal, because she was. I said that perhaps she should look for opportunities to speak publicly in a safe environment, low-risk to start with. I felt there was a strong link between her loss of dynamism in the presence of clients and her confidence.

Asking people to walk with you on their journey requires poise and presence. Jacinda really travelled from our first session until the end. Once her actions were clear and in place, her self-promotion and her wish to work in groups became smoother.

How to Get Out of Your Own Way: Emotional Audit

Observe frequently and write down how others influence your reality.

What are your triggers? What elicits anger, irritation, and anxiety?

I invite you to answer the following questions.

It is what I like to call an emotional evaluation. I do it myself. It takes less than a minute. When I don’t do this, I plummet right into a headless reaction.

1.        What am I thinking?

2.        What am I feeling?

3.        What do I want now?

4.        What do I need to do differently now?

5.        How am I getting in my own way?

6. What PPS do I have to counter the jellyfish sting?

Drop your expectations. See people for who they are, accept where they are in their development, and focus on your own development. You are no longer inferior or superior. Just be.

    Sunita Sehmi, Executive Leadership I Inclusion & Belonging Advisor I Author I Speaker I Mentor at Walk The Talk

    Sunita is the founder of Walk The Talk, where she provides Executive Coaching and D&I Consulting services to global companies and NGOs. She is Indian, British and Swiss. In her free time, she is a pro-bono mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and a volunteer at the Hospice La Maison De Tara. Sunita is also the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way Available on Amazon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Women Of The C-Suite: “The quicker we can realize failure is part of success, the faster we will grow” with Romy Weiss and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner
    Community//

    How becoming a best-selling author helped me to knock Imposter Syndrome on the head

    by Tabassum Sabir
    Community//

    Being With ‘What Is’, Even When It Breaks Your Heart

    by Helen Hanison

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.