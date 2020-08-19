Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Get More Done When You Work From Home: 4 Crucial Tips

It doesn't have to be difficult to improve your productivity when you work from home. By making subtle, necessary changes, you'll see a positive change in the amount of work you can accomplish throughout the day.

Working from home is the ideal situation for many employees. It gives them the freedom to have flexible hours, spend more time with loved ones, and work at their own pace.

But for many remote workers, staying focused and meeting deadlines is a challenge. Being in a relaxed environment with distractions prevents them from completing their to-do list and excelling in their work. 

With so many people working from their homes now, it’s crucial to learn how to navigate the different challenges and excel. If you want to get more done while working from home, here are four helpful tips to get started.  

Get Dressed

If you had to take a conference call or interact with colleagues where they could see you, wouldn’t you want to look professional? How you view yourself determines how productive you are, so it’s important to prepare yourself for the day ahead.

You need to be psychologically ready for a full day’s work when your workspace is your home. Mentally, you might feel like you can relax on the couch and turn on the television because you’re in your safe space. But if you’re taking on remote work, you need to use tactics that prepare you to get everything done.

Even if you don’t leave the house, make it a habit to get dressed in work clothes every day. You can also put on shoes to go the extra mile. Doing so changes the vibe and makes you feel like you’re in work mode, ready to finish your tasks. 

Follow Work Hours 

When you work at an office, you follow specific business hours to ensure you have enough time to reach your daily goals and complete tasks. Working from home can cause problems if you don’t follow a schedule and stay consistent with it. 

If you work random hours throughout the week, there’s a lack of organization and time management. This results in falling behind and feeling unattached from your tasks. You should follow a schedule the same way you would if you were physically in the office. It forces you to stick to a routine and accomplish more throughout the day.

Create a Designated Workspace

If you find yourself working from the couch or your bed, it’s no wonder it’s difficult to reach your goals. You’re still stuck in relaxation mode when you want your brain to dive into work mode.

To feel motivated to work, you need to create a designated workspace in your home that prepares you for the week ahead. Anyone would feel discouraged if their home office consisted of their bed and the television.

What’s great about having a personalized workspace is that you can customize it to your liking. When it matches your creative personality, it’s a place you want to be rather than must be. Don’t be afraid to dive in and decorate it by adding fun photos, frames, quotes, and colors.

Reduce Distractions 

The world is filled with distractions, and if you don’t learn how to manage them, you’ll stay behind on your work. Your cell phone, television, and family members are all distractions that can deter you from concentrating if you aren’t careful. 

You can use remote tools to reduce distractions and maximize your at-home productivity. Start by exploring marketing automation tools that perform repeat tasks for you. That way, you have time to focus on other important tasks.

Put your phone in another room where you physically can’t check it unless you get up and move. This prevents you from accidentally spending time sifting through your favorite apps and texting your friends. Listen to calming background music helps you focus better so you can see better results. 

Over to You 

It doesn’t have to be difficult to improve your productivity when you work from home. By making subtle, necessary changes, you’ll see a positive change in the amount of work you can accomplish throughout the day. How will you maximize productivity while working remotely?

