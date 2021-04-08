Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to get crystal clear on what you want from your job

Define your non-negotiables to prioritize the most important aspects of your professional fulfillment.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When considering a change in your job – and career – you fundamentally have three options:

  1. Stay and grow where you are in your current company – either in your existing job or a new role
  2. Making a job change – to a similar role in a new organization
  3. Making a career change – to a new field and role in a new company 

You may know which track you are on – in fact, you may even find yourself on more than one, for example continuing to grow where you are before eventually making a job change. Regardless of which track(s) you find yourself on, you will have the highest chance of making the move feel net positive when you know what you are looking to create for yourself. That comes from clarifying your non-negotiables.

Your non-negotiables are a set of criteria that, when met, let you know that you have found your right job fit. These criteria stem from completing a comprehensive inventory of your desires and wants, including your:

  • cherished values – what you hold dear and how you know you are honoring these values
  • favorite skills – innate and acquired talents that you enjoy using on the job
  • personality – how you need to be able to show up to feel authentic 
  • ideal work environment – characteristics of the work environment that allow you to thrive
  • key satisfaction areas –things that are energizing and that you look forward to each workday
  • preferred job duties – how you want to spend your time, and problems you want to solve
  • favorite competencies – the things you know something about technically and would like to use
  • interests – areas you enjoy thinking about and spending time on that are either supported by the type of work you do or by the lifestyle it affords you
  • package and benefits – your target compensation, schedule, work location, and benefits 

Compiling this written inventory helps you distill the wants and desires you have for your career. Then, you can cherry-pick and prioritize the most important aspects of your professional fulfillment. This shortlist becomes your framework for trying on opportunities, exploring possible matches, and negotiating the terms to land your right job. You can use your non-negotiables as a checklist against which to measure various opportunities, in addition to putting your best foot forward.

With this approach, you not only clarify what you want, but you also experience the energy balancing effect of coming to each opportunity checking to make sure it is a good fit for you and the employer. In other words, you are checking them out as well as they are checking you out. This level of discretion, paired with genuine enthusiasm, makes you a more compelling candidate to potential employers.

This article also appeared on the Merideth Mehlberg Group website.

    Merideth Mehlberg, Executive Coach, Career Strategist, & Writer at Merideth Mehlberg Group

    Merideth Mehlberg is the founder and CEO of Merideth Mehlberg Group which coaches corporations and individuals to establish goals, pursue potential, and take leadership to the next level.

    As a specialist with more than 15 years of experience in career strategy and executive leadership development, Merideth has worked with top companies and executives to transform careers and lives. She has crafted her expertise into a proprietary approach that helps define purpose, enlists practical methods, and generates authentic results that align with her clients’ core values. Known for her optimistic and uplifting style, Merideth inspires positive change, facilitating employment engagement from the inside out. She is the author of the soon-to-be-published book Livelyhood, detailing her philosophy and insights.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Want to leave your job but not ready to pull the trigger? Try this.

    by Merideth Mehlberg
    Community//

    How to confidently change careers during a pandemic

    by Janice Sutherland
    Nutnaree Saingwongwattana / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    7 Reasons to Change Jobs, Even if You Don’t Want To

    by Heather Taylor

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.