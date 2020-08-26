Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Get College Students to Donate in Their Communities

Since college students tend to earn little money, it can be difficult to get them involved in charitable organizations. College students are capable of donating both money and time to help with nonprofit efforts. These are some of the ways to get college students to help out. Competition Universities have a multitude of student-run groups […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
How to Get College Students to Donate in Their Communities - Sylvester Knox - Thrive Global

Since college students tend to earn little money, it can be difficult to get them involved in charitable organizations. College students are capable of donating both money and time to help with nonprofit efforts. These are some of the ways to get college students to help out.

Competition

Universities have a multitude of student-run groups that compete against one another for a good cause. These groups can be interest-based or academic. Some colleges even like to get different classes to compete to see who can raise the most money or collect more items to donate. Nonprofit organizations can reach out to individual student groups, the volunteer coordinator, or a residence life coordinator to get started.

Greek Organizations

University sororities and fraternities often have requirements for charitable giving, both monetarily and for volunteer hours. Although some Greek organizations might already have a national philanthropic cause, other organizations may not. Any Greek organization may be open to multiple charities to help their members meet their philanthropic requirements. Nonprofit organizations can meet with sororities and fraternities about becoming a philanthropic partner for the Greek organization or sponsoring a specific event that relates to the charitable work they already do.

Student Leadership Committees

Nonprofits can help students get the leadership and resume-building experience they need while getting more students to donate by including them on an event leadership planning committee. Universities have career centers that post opportunities for internships and volunteer positions that nonprofits can utilize. By giving students a stake in the outcome, charities can motivate students to get involved. Students also use their contacts with other students to raise money or get their friends to volunteer. Nonprofits can also leverage the social media presence of students to spread information about their cause and get more students to donate.

Incentives

Even simple and low-cost incentives can encourage student involvement in a charitable organization. Including snacks and pizza for volunteers at events or volunteer training can incentivize student attendance. For larger events or festivals, nonprofit organizations can provide free tickets to the events or merchandise.

Involvement with a good cause helps the organization and allows students to improve their resume, meet extracurricular or academic volunteer hours and expand their skills by donating time and money to charity. These tips can get help nonprofits to reach out to college students and get them to donate.

Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Thrive Global on Campus//

If You’re a Student Who’s Struggling With Mental Health, These 7 Tips Will Help

by Stephanie Fairyington
Community//

Stress Can Have Effects on You Mentally and Physically: Here’s How Donating to Charity Is Good for Your Health — and the World

by Maxime Croll
pchyburrs/Getty Images
Thrive Global on Campus//

What Happens When You Can’t Go Greek

by Kristina Poydenis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.