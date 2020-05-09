How to get back on the beach?

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Last week in New Jersey the state parks opened, although literally guarded by State park police to maintain 50% capacity in the parking lots.  This week the national beach and park, Sandy Hook was opened.   Although cold and windy, the dancing of the waves on nearby rocks was like a symphony playing to the tune, “Free at Last”.  There were not many adventurous souls out…. but the few bikers, and nearby fishermen, all looked satisfied to just be on the sand.

This CoV19 reality has changed us in ways we cannot imagine.  The joy to walk down a boardwalk once closed, or to take a drive late at night if desired, all taken away and slowly returning. . . but not returning to normalcy.  We are moving forward to a future existence more guarded of the possibilities of natural disruption and more inspired as a collective to innovate, create, and transform our mortal and economic existence.  The pandemic has given humanity the gift of resilient living through slow-downed lifestyles and remote alternatives.  We have zoomed parties, funerals, conferences, play dates, friends, and family check-ins.  In essence, we have simulated our once face-to-face existence in reaching for a life we once held dear.  How much of this life will remain remote as we realize that technology can help us stretch farther and has limited but sometimes satisfying capabilities?

Just as we don’t jump where the water is yet cold on a beach, we transition back and forward slowly.  I drove to the beach and while the sun was shining the temperature was 36 degrees; so I was satisfied simply to watch the waves.  It felt good to be in a place, at a time, where I wanted to be – without restriction.  I didn’t feel strange or lonely.  I felt empowered.  Empowered to be in the sun, in my car, headed where I wanted to go.  Let’s hope the pandemic drives by, and we all slowly transform into the lives we want to create post-pandemic.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.d., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacquki Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

