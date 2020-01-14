How to Get a Meaningful Career from a Side Hustle

Whether you’re working a side hustle because you need some extra income or because your side hustle is something you enjoy that you happen to be able to make money from, you’ve likely wondered about turning this side hustle into a meaningful career at some point or another. Unfortunately, taking the leap of faith to quit your “normal” job and set out to find your own success can be quite intimidating. If you can’t stand the thought of another day at work, though, here are a few tips to help you make a meaningful career out of the side hustle you’ve been nurturing for all these years.

Stretch It

Depending on the nature of your side hustle, you may not be making as much in an hour as you were in your previous job. If that’s true for you, then you may need to work longer hours as you develop your new career. Fortunately, if you enjoy your side hustle enough to want to pursue it as a career, then working long hours to make that happen will seem like a reward instead of a burden. Make sure that you are willing to sacrifice other things like time spent browsing social media or money spent on fast food to make your dream come true.

Always Learn More

Unless you have a hyper-specific niche in which you’re seeking to gain income, there are likely multiple people who have found success doing the same thing that you’re doing, or at least something similar. Therefore, it’s important to learn as much as you can about your field to give yourself the best chance for long-term success. For example, if your niche is day trading penny stocks, then you need to research experts in this field to ensure you make smart moves with your money that will allow you to achieve your short- and long-term goals.

Know How to Promote

When it comes to most side hustles, self-promotion isn’t vanity, it’s vital. Unless you’re able to stand out from the crowd, your special skills and abilities may go unnoticed, causing you to fall short of a successful long-term career. If you can use advertising, search engine optimization, and other smart tools to connect your business with the people who need your goods or services, then you’ll be well on your way to financial success.

Change with the Times

Two great qualities of side hustles are that they’re numerous and varied. This means even if you don’t find success in your first side hustle, there is always an opportunity for growth and change. You can find a new side hustle that interests you, learn about it, pursue it, then work to make it into a meaningful career. To do all this, though, you must be willing to change with the times, understanding if something isn’t working out so you can move onto something else while you still have time.

Laugh at Yourself

As you grow your side hustle into a career, you will likely make mistakes along the way. Mistakes, however, are not bad, in and of themselves. How you respond to those mistakes is what determines your future success. Therefore, be willing to laugh at yourself and learn from your mistakes, and you’ll be well on your way to a healthy and enjoyable career.