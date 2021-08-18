How to Generate New Ideas as an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs play many different roles, and one of these is the role of “one person think tank.” Nobody will hand you the next great business idea on a silver platter; it’s up to you to think of it yourself. But when inspiration refuses to strike, it can be hard to think of new ideas, and entrepreneurs can’t afford to sit and wait for inspiration anyway. Here are some ways to generate new business ideas as an entrepreneur.

Be inquisitive

How aware are you of the world around you? One way to generate new business ideas is to become more inquisitive and learn more about the world. Take the time to read the latest news not just in your industry but also in other sectors. Maybe there’s a new startup that’s doing well, and you can create some healthy competition for them. If you’re already successful in one industry, it may be time to step out of your comfort zone and start over in a new industry.

