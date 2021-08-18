Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Generate New Ideas as an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs play many different roles, and one of these is the role of “one person think tank.” Nobody will hand you the next great business idea on a silver platter; it’s up to you to think of it yourself. But when inspiration refuses to strike, it can be hard to think of new ideas, and […]

Entrepreneurs play many different roles, and one of these is the role of “one person think tank.” Nobody will hand you the next great business idea on a silver platter; it’s up to you to think of it yourself. But when inspiration refuses to strike, it can be hard to think of new ideas, and entrepreneurs can’t afford to sit and wait for inspiration anyway. Here are some ways to generate new business ideas as an entrepreneur.

Be inquisitive

How aware are you of the world around you? One way to generate new business ideas is to become more inquisitive and learn more about the world. Take the time to read the latest news not just in your industry but also in other sectors. Maybe there’s a new startup that’s doing well, and you can create some healthy competition for them. If you’re already successful in one industry, it may be time to step out of your comfort zone and start over in a new industry.

    Jason William Kumpf, Director Of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments

    Jason William Kumpf currently works as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at OFX Global Payments. Working in international business for over a decade, he has experience in the expat sector, e-commerce, finance, and global real estate. Being exposed to different sectors in the various international and national markets, Jason has been able to amass an impressive network of global experts, such as Fortune 500 companies and exciting, fledgling startups.

    Jason William Kumpf is passionate about equipping new generations of international business professionals with the skills they need to thrive and build a better world through effective leadership. He currently serves on the Young Members Board for FIABCI International Real Estate Foundation, a French entity active in 48 countries.

    Jason Kumpf is fluent in English, French, and Greek.

     

     

     

     

