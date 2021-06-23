How to Generate Momentum in Your Professional and Personal Life

Photo by David Becker on Unsplash

How can we generate momentum within our daily lives? And maintain it for extended periods of time?

It feels like we can only tap into our momentum for a couple minutes, maybe a few hours tops, before we start to fizzle out a bit. The truth is we always have momentum inside of us.

Momentum is energetic and builds exponentially as we open ourselves and allow it in. Sometimes we restrict it because we are afraid it will run away from us, leaving us “too much” or “out of control.” Sometimes we lose momentum by getting distracted by other things, or riding other people’s momentum versus listening to our own (and really taking the opportunity to feel into our unique spark).

As energetic beings, we have the power to access momentum at any moment we desire.

The #1 way to do this is through meditation (and there are many forms to play with). Then we need to open our awareness, to become more tuned into the messages the Universe is sending us.

This is what happened for me when I was a traditional therapist. So much of my pride was wrapped in the work I was doing as a therapist, as well as my roles as wife and mother.

This meant that when these roles were harder to fill in the way I was accustomed to, due to physical illness, etc, I felt stuck.

Laura Mazzotta, LCSW-R

My identity was tied to what I was doing, instead of who I actually was.

I loved helping people as a traditional therapist, and I still love helping people heal in my practice now, but my momentum is no longer reliant on things outside of myself.

When I have something go awry in my business or personal life, I no longer judge the situation or feel knocked off course. I see this as an opportunity to realign with my purpose and goals.

With energy constantly in motion, and knowing we are all made of energy, we always have a choice to transform and move in a direction more aligned with our soul’s purpose.

My challenge to you is…take action on this shift…toward the natural, soul-aligned momentum.

Ask yourself these questions: How does your next level self feel? What do they do on a day-to-day basis? What do they like to do for fun? Take a moment to journal on this topic, and pick one action you can take to align with the next level you.

The truth is, they already exist!

In this new course, Momentum, I explain every step I took to integrate my next-level self into who I am in the present moment. Consider this your official invitation to join me for this special opportunity! You will not only have access to this course, but special Q&As before and after each session!

Click the link HERE to read more. I can’t wait to have you!

Check out the video below to learn even more about generating momentum in your daily life!