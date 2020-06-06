How To Gain Back A Greater Sense of Control Over Your Day, Achieve More Results & Eliminate Blocks To Your Success and Well-being

Begin Your Day the Night Before…

If you could take 10-20 minutes to plan and prep your following day, you could double your productivity and focus!

Did you know that more hours are wasted each day while people try to remember what they should be doing, should have done?

If you could do only 1 thing, and that is to have a hard stop to your evening, evaluate your current state and strategically plan in relationship to your pre-defined terms of success, you could get back nearly 6 hours of your waking day.

Don’t believe me? Try it for a week. Too much to confront? Try it for 3 days.

Still seem daunting? Then do it, just once and see what happens.

Here’s how it works:

Decide what time you must awaken in order to have optimized energy to wake refreshed to start your day and fit in your optimized actions. Let’s say that is 6AM.

Now reverse your time back to have at least 8 hours of sleep. YES more is ok.

Studies show sleep is the key to greatness in all areas of body, mind and business. The hours before midnight being most beneficial.

Lack of sleep is also the source of a weakened immune system, being reactive instead of proactive, and diminished clarity and focus.

For this study, let’s decide that your bed time the night before will be by 10pm.

Now let’s reverse to the next key, a “digital sunset”. That includes all digital, yup smart phones – off. Better yet, un-plug altogether, at least 2 hours before bed. By the way, never have your digital devices, TV or other in your bedroom or bathroom. (My top exec clients, including billionaires, are religious about this one) Not following this one step will virtually eliminate a healthy night sleep, not to mention any deep connection with your intimate partner.

Binge watching another episode because of that cliff hanger? This step is extra essential. Maybe you are disconnected to what is truly meaningful in our life and what you want to accomplish?

So what would you do instead for those 2 hours before bed?

I bet you can come up with at least 3 far more meaningful, nourishing and fulfilling actions you can take that would move you closer to your goals and dreams. Take just a moment and let your mind look…

Here are a couple of mine: family time, quiet reflection soaking in a bath of Epsom salt and essential oils, (and happy to have beloved join in), a moonlight walk.



Enjoy your evening meal between 6-7PM and avoid over doing the alcohol or other stimulants. Ideally you want to be complete with your last bite 3-4 hours before bed to optimize brain and body health and function.

That gets us to the actual planning time, which could be anywhere from 4-6.

I like having my complete business shut down by 5:30 each evening.

During this time, take a look at what you have done. If you keep statistics, evaluate where you are today vs where you were at a prior time so you can gauge relevant progress and establish your battle plan for the next day based on data. Note this, track it. As a reminder, always know your important and relevant numbers.

Ask what you have yet to do. Define the actions aligned with forwarding your purpose, choose the “1 thing” to focus on, include what you need to BE as well as DO in order to accomplish your target. Note this down in your daily planner.

For example, on writing days, I show up differently and block out 3 hours uninterrupted time to write. All of my notes and ideas are ready and at hand. On client delivery days/times I show up to my day with a different energy, more calm and curious. This includes how I dress and the internal presence needed to show up as the best version of myself as a coach or speaker.

This idea of assuming an identity from the place of desired outcome (successful business owner, world class athlete, calm, confident presenter, etc) is scientifically proven to invoke an internal state that propels you forward to your better reach goals.

What clothes would you lay out for the next day?

What is on your calendar for the next day in terms of appointments, anything you want to take to your sleep to get insight on?

Take the simple actions now, set out your clothes, update your calendar. It’s far easier operating from a creative mode the evening before, rather than in reactive mode from an unplanned hectic morning.

Take a look at your actions, thoughts and habits that do not serve you or your purpose, choose 1 to eliminate. Note this down to focus on for your day.

Again, write all of this down in your journal or day planner, so when the next day comes to an end you’ll be calm and clear to assess what went right and what you still need to do.

When you begin your day the night before, I believe you will absolutely see a positive change in your life.

Try it and let me know how that goes!