How to Foster Creativity in the Workplace

Employees tend to enjoy creative work environments where they feel they have the freedom to be imaginative. These are some suggestions for how to foster creativity in the workplace.

Give employees the chance to brainstorm.

Some employees have great ideas that could potentially change a company for the better. However, many employees may be too shy to speak up and share their ideas with their coworkers and superiors. Creating specific times for employees to brainstorm in a comfortable environment with pens and paper for those employees who may not want to vocalize their thoughts can evoke excellent ideas.

Get to know each employee.

Employees who feel that their bosses understand their unique personalities will be more likely to share their honest thoughts and opinions. Superiors can get to know their workers by taking a few minutes each day to have short conversations with employees and ask non-intrusive questions to get to know them.

Consider the workspace’s sounds, colors, temperatures and lighting.

These are all crucial factors for creating an engaging work environment. When it comes to sound, the workplace should never be too loud to the point where employees cannot hear themselves think, but a dead silent atmosphere can be off putting as well. Sectioning off different spaces for working together and thinking to themselves can create the right blend of noise and quiet. Regarding color, employees will most likely feel bored when everything is neutral. Adding splashes of color throughout will boost motivation and creativity among workers. In terms of temperature, the goal is to keep employees comfortable by avoiding making the workplace too hot or cold. Also, the lighting should be as natural as possible.

Use suggestion boxes physically and virtually.

Ideas often come to people at random times, so employees should have the opportunity to share their suggestions at any time instead of only at brainstorming sessions. Doing this will let workers drop an idea into the suggestion box in person or online at off times such as when they first walk into the office, return from lunch or wake up in the middle of the night.

Following these suggestions and making sure to have a diverse workplace will make for a creative work environment.

    Matt Walker, CEO and Owner at Absolute Retirement Solutions

    Located in Kansas City, Matt Walker is an entrepreneur and financial professional with a nomadic soul. Matt had the opportunity to travel the world at a young age. By age 20, Matt had either visited or lived in 25 countries. He even completed a 2-year long mission trip to Mongolia where he was able to learn Mongolian. To Matt, travel was the reason his family had such a close bond—their shared memories and experiences brought them closer.

     Now, as a father, Matt Walker has made it his mission to give his family the same opportunities to see the world. As the owner of Absolute Retirement Solutions, he also strives to get his clients financially fit to travel. Many retirees dream of seeing the world, but are overwhelmed by the costs. Matt would like to break down any barrier he can so that more people are able to get out and see the wonderful world we live in.

