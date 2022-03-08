How to Foster a Growth Mindset On Your Team

When we have a growth mindset, we see ourselves as constant works in progress, capable of changing, improving, and moving forward through challenges. In this video, Carol Dweck, a growth mindset expert and psychology professor at Stanford University, explains why cultivating a growth mindset isn’t just important for individuals, but for teams as well. Because when we view setbacks as opportunities for growth, we’re able to collaborate, innovate, and embrace challenges together.

Here’s a Microstep to try: Next time you reflect on a failure, ask yourself what you can learn from it. Instead of blaming yourself or someone else, which is unproductive and can lead you to see yourself as a victim, ask what changes you can make or what skills you can develop to succeed next time.

