Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Focus on Personal Goals All Year Long

You may have started 2020 with a New Year’s Resolution, but now you’re being given the time given COVID-19 to go far beyond a resolution you previously had.

By

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to be flexible and willing to reinvent ourselves in response to new realities. The COVID-19 pandemic in essence hit a big pause button on the world. All of a sudden, our world slowed down and forced us from living our normal, busy lives. We have been given the gift of time to look inward and really access our personal goals.

You may have started 2020 with a New Year’s Resolution, but now you’re being given the time to go far beyond a resolution you probably wouldn’t have kept in the first place. Now, you might find yourself focused on crafting personal goals.

I’ve never been a fan of resolutions and have always focused on having concrete goals.

For me personally, athletics and wellness are what I’m drawn to and excelling in that arena is one component of my personal goals. One of my major goals is to become an international track and field athlete, with a mission to compete in the 2021 Olympics carrying my country’s flag (Saudi Arabia) in the opening ceremony. Being the first woman to carry my country’s flag is a big goal, but it’s important that your goals test realistic limits. If you don’t explore your real potential, you won’t grow. I believe everyone has greatness in them. If you have passion, dedication, discipline, a work ethic, and most importantly confidence, you can achieve greatness.

Be Your Biggest Motivator

People often ask me, “What motivates you and keeps you going all year around despite obstacles that come your way?” My answer is always, the only thing motivates me is me. Motivation can’t be bought or given to you by an external source. Motivation is the key to your success and it can only come from within. I have faced things that made me feel either less or more motivated on a daily basis, but that overall drive to accomplish my goals never leaves me. To accomplish any goal, you have to be all in. You have to have your whole heart in what you believe and remind yourself that you are here to accomplish great things. You must be ready to go all in. Once you have this unwavering passion and belief, no one can take it from you and no one will be able to stop you from accomplishing your goal.  

Have Professional Accountability Partners

When you have an accountability partner, you’re no longer on your own in your journey. Having someone to cheer you on has the ability to drastically increase the likelihood that you’ll stick to your plan of attack that helps you reach your goal. It’s also equally important to have a trainer or coach.

You can have all the inherent talent in the world, but without coaching, you still won’t achieve your top potential. A talented coach is the absolute best thing an athlete or executive can receive to continue to accelerate their game to the next level. A key to my success is that I’ve been fortunate enough to get the best coaching anyone could imagine. While it’s not clear to me exactly how my journey keeps positively unfolding, I know that my coaches are a huge part of it. They literally bring out my best. I always thought only your parents want the best for you, but after becoming a professional athlete, I realized so do my coaches.

Surround Yourself with Good Social Circle

Whoever we are and whatever we do in life, we will always find people who we call friends that dance to the same tune.

Be Emotionally Invested

How do we emotionally invest? Start to look at your goals as a game. It’s a game full of challenges, growth and fun. Once you have that love for your game, every step towards your goal will bring you absolute joy. Joy not only for yourself, but joy for your coaches and those who support you and believe in you.

Trust Yourself

If you want to see your vision come to life, you have to trust the process. Then, you have faith that “the puzzle” of what you’re meant to achieve in this life, will eventually come together.

    Alya Alghamdi, Professional Track & Field Athlete

    Alya Alghamdi is a professional athlete, originally from Saudi Arabia. Today, she is living in Dallas, Texas, training to become an international track and field athlete, with a mission to compete in the 2021 Olympic games.

    Previously, Alya captured the attention of the Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee back in 2016. They extended an invitation to join their women’s track and field team for the Olympic games in Rio. Unfortunately, the opportunity was taken right out from her, although it was never her sports performance that led them to this decision. Now, she’s trying to wrap her head around the fact that she will soon have spent nine years preparing for the next Olympics.

    As a professional athlete, Alya is focused on achieving her personal goals of becoming the fastest female from Saudi Arabia. Most recently, she broke Saudi Arabia’s 60-meter record but that was just one small step she's taken. She plans to continue to surpass all personal 60/100/200 meters throughout the remainder of her track and field career.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.