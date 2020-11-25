How To Fix Your Lead Gen Problems (Without Spending A Penny On Ads)

Organic outreach is critical when launching a high ticket group coaching program.

Not only is it a completely free form of lead gen, it’s the best way we’ve found to validate your offer early on.

Rather than pouring thousands of dollars of your marketing budget into a paid marketing campaign to test the market, you can gage interest for your offer simply by sending cold DMs and emails to people in your target market.

From there, it’s pretty simple: If you start to get people interested, you know that you’re onto something with your messaging and your offer.

And if you don’t see much traction, no problem. Go back and craft a new offer, working another targeting angle or focus your messaging on another benefit of your program.

There are a number of ways to do organic outreach. Our main outlets for organic outreach are:

LinkedIn DMs (sent using Kennected) Cold Emails (scraped from LinkedIn using IcyLeads) Facebook DMs (find prospects in popular groups) Instagram DMs (find prospects via hashtags)

We’ve found LinkedIn to be especially effective for our target audience of coaches, because the targeting is very efficient and there are an abundance of coaches on the platform.

When doing organic outreach, we don’t try to educate or beat around the bush, we get right to the point and make the offer.

We are trying to sell these people on working with us, and our messaging reflects exactly that.

It’s extremely important to structure your outreach scripts in a way that makes your offer very clear. Below is the script we’ve had the most success with thus far:

Hey {{first.name}}, {{personalized.first.line}}.

My name’s {{your.name}}, and I run a business that helps {{ideal.client.avatar}} like you {{your.offer}}.

We’ve helped {{testimonial.name.1}} make {{result}}, {{testimonial.name.2}} make {{result}}, and {{testimonial.name.3}} reach {{result}}.

I’d love to see if we can do something similar for you. Do you have time for a quick call this or next week?

Thanks!

Straight to the point! Just plug your info into the brackets, and you’re ready to roll.

This script has gotten some backlash from people for sure, and that is to be expected. Our goal with this outreach strategy is to get a yes or no response, not to make new friends.

This approach isn’t for everyone, but it is proven to be an incredibly effective way to get calls booked on our calendar and prospects into our funnel.

Above all, it’s completely free. You don’t need a massive marketing budget to execute on this strategy. It just requires some sweat equity that can eventually be delegated to a Virtual Assistant.

If you’re struggling to generate new client leads for your coaching business, then we highly advise that you take action on this strategy. Start small, get a feel for how your market is responding to your offer, and scale up or down depending on what you’re hearing. Simple as that!

Here’s to a flooded pipeline of leads excited to work with you!

